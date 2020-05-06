Barron City Council members met Tuesday, April 21, 2020, to approve appointments made by Mayor Ron Fladten to City Council committees and citizen boards. Appointments and/or continuing members include the following:
City Council Standing
Committees
Street/Building/Property/Parks – Kevin Haller, Rod Nordby and Byron Miller
Police – Haller, Maureen Tollman and Pete Olson
Airport – Nordby, Paul Solie, Miller; citizen members, Kris Wells (term expires 2022), Craig Anderson (2021) and Richard Brekke (2022)
Insurance -- Fladten, Olson and Tollman.
Boards and Commissions
Property Procurement Committee — Fladten, Solie, Haller, Nordby and Dave Armstrong
Redevelopment Committee — Fladten, Solie, Nordby, Joe Johnston, Liz Jacobson.
Plan Commission — Fladten, Solie, Olson. Citizen members: Nancy Kasper (2023), Lawrence Lyste (2021) and Roberta Mosentine (2021); City Engineer Teresa Anderson.
Personnel Committee — Fladten, Nordby, Olson; Utility commissioners Gene Redlich and Joe Johnston
Extraterritorial Zoning Committee — City of Barron: Fladten, Solie, Olson; Town of Barron — Darren Bjugstad, Mark Dobberfuhl and Lee Swan.
Cemetery Board — H. Gale Wells, James Rausch, David Steel
Board of Health — Fladten, Tollman and Olson
Library Board — Mark Klein, Kathee Yamada, Terri Massie (terms through 2023) Tollman and Andy Rick (2022), Heidi Olson and Janet Espeseth (2021).
Board of Appeals — Miller, Val Gieseke, and Sue Allen (2023), Larry Johnson and Terry Kirkman (2021); Gerald Juve, alternate (2022); one alternate position vacant.
Board of Review — Gieseke and Allen (2023); Harold Thorson, Pat Sundsmo and Rosella Amundson (2021)
Utility Commission — Francis Felber, Redlich and Bruce Rasmussen (2023); Johnston (2022) and Ken Petersen (2021)
Housing Authority — Olson and Kathy Fladten (2023), Hanson (2022); Kay Bender and Bruce Rasmussen (2021).
Codes & Ordinances Review Committee: Olson and Tollman; Ben Campbell, Sharon Rollins, Jake Schneider
Recreation Council — Nordby and Tollman; Chris Knutson, Alicia Wirth, Mark Thompson and Isaak Mohamed (2022) Mark Vruwink and Lyndsey Kurtz (2021).
Joint Review Board — Fladten and Dan Stephens.
Tourism Commission — Lloyd Brown, Deb Dietrich, Ann Matheny, Kelli Rasmussen and Joanna Friedman.
Council Liaisons
Barron Area Community Center — Haller and Solie
Barron Golf Club, Inc. — Miller & Haller
Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department — Solie
Chamber of Commerce — Miller
Senior Citizens Center — Haller and Tollman.
Diversity Council — Tollman
Local officials
Street and weed commissioner – David Hanson
Chief of police and civil defense director – Joseph Vierkandt
City attorney – Andrew Harrington
City assessor – Gene Johnson
