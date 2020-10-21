An assortment of liquor license-related topics drew comments and discussion from a variety of sources during the Barron City Council’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
Among the items at issue was the case of an individual who, apparently, didn’t take note of a felony marijuana conviction when he applied for a license to serve and/or sell liquor.
Also up for discussion: An application to serve wine and beer in the lobby of the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, and how that move might or might not affect two other nearby establishments, including the Rolling Oaks Golf Course clubhouse and Rolling Oaks Restaurant and Lounge.
The council reviewed the applications of half a dozen people who applied for licenses to serve liquor, granting five of them.
The sixth applicant reported a previous conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated on his application form. Council member Pete Olson asked that the application be discussed separately.
The council was informed that police officer Andrew Schofield originally denied the application, but that Assistant Chief Mike Freeman later approved it on Sept. 29, on the grounds that server licenses can’t be withheld because of a previous OWI conviction.
City Attorney Andrew Harrington said there were other factors to consider.
“One thing the council needs to look at is the fitness (of an applicant) to serve alcohol,” he said. Harrington noted that the applicant noted two prior marijuana-related cases on his application, but left out a pair of felony convictions for manufacturing and/or delivering marijuana.
It’s customary that when a liquor license is withheld, the applicant is invited to address the City Council to give their side of the story, Harrington said. The council met in special session on Monday morning, Oct. 19, and denied the license application.
Following discussion on Oct. 13, council member Rod Nordby wondered about the council’s role in the liquor license application process.
“If we don’t have the authority to rescind (a license granted by the Police Department), why are we voting on these applications?” he asked.
Both Olson and Harrington said that issue needs to be addressed and clarified.
The hotel beer and wine license was also discussed separately at the request of council member Byron Miller.
Opened three years ago, the 36-room Cobblestone Inn and Suites originally didn’t have a liquor license. But on Sept. 23, 2020, an application was filed by “the Barron Hotel Group, doing business as Rolling Oaks Inn & Suites.”
According to group president Mitchell Dietrich, of Turtle Lake, alcohol will be stored only in the lounge/kitchen area, but guests will be permitted to take alcohol with them to their rooms
“I know the golf course wanted to be licensed, and has been denied, but they later withdrew the application,” Miller said. “I heard that the council felt they would not pass the license because we didn’t want to take business away from the restaurant. If that’s the measure, we should adhere to it.”
Olson said he had spoken to owners of the restaurant and lounge, and they did not object to the hotel application.
Miller still questioned the move, citing some of his experiences while chief of police.
“If we’re pulling business from one entity, we’re pulling it from both,” he said. “I know the golf course is seasonal, but I am not in favor (of the hotel application).
“As chief I was against the gas stations getting off sale licenses as well,” Miller added. “Now, almost every establishment in the city can sell beer and wine. We talk about limiting where juveniles can purchase liquor and beer, but we continue to put more places in business to sell it.”
The council ultimately approved the hotel application, with Miller voting no.
