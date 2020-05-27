An Almena resident sustained undisclosed injuries on Memorial Day morning, Monday, May 25, 2020, after being struck by a car on U.S. Hwy. 8 in the village of Almena, according to Turtle Lake Police Chief Alan Gabe.
The accident was reported at 11:44 a.m. on May 25.
The victim, identified as Leeann Gharis, 31, of Almena, was struck by a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Heidi Stores, 52, of Houlton, Wis.
According to Gabe, several witnesses said that the victim was walking southbound from the Holiday gas station/convenience store. The witnesses told police that the victim never looked or slowed for traffic on Hwy. 8, Gabe added.
Witnesses also said the Jeep had braked and honked its horn before the pedestrian was struck, Gabe added.
Lifelink Helicopter airlifted the victim from the scene. Dispatch logs indicated she was taken to Regions Hospital, St. Paul. There was no immediate word on her condition at press time Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Turtle Lake police were assisted at the scene by LifeLink helicopter, Wisconsin State Patrol, Almena Fire Department, Barron County First Responders and Cumberland Ambulance.
