The community is still seeking answers in the death of a father and two young children, who perished in an early morning house fire on Thursday, May 12, on River Avenue.
On Tuesday, May 17, the Midwest Medical Examiners Office reported that Donald Albee, age 44, and his children Conner Albee, 6, and Emily Albee, 5, likely died as a result of smoke inhalation. The report also noted that the victims had no traumatic injuries unrelated to the fire and that toxicology results were pending. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The home at 110 E. River Ave. was already heavily involved in flames when the first responders arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m.
Delores Dahlberg, 49, and girlfriend to Donald Albee escaped the fire and made the initial 911 call at 3:26 a.m.
Mike Romsos, chief of the Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department, said 15 of the department’s 25 firefighters responded immediately to the call and eight Cameron firefighters provided mutual aid. An immediate search and fire attack was conducted, but the intensity of the fire hindered firefighter efforts to find the home’s occupants.
“It’s the biggest fire I’ve seen in a long time, as far as fire spread,” said Romsos. “There were flames out every window, out the doors, it was a fully-involved fire.”
Dispatch records show that the first child was pulled out alive at 4:13 a.m. A second child was extricated from the basement at 4:41 a.m.
Donald Albee was later located in the basement of the house, deceased.
The fire remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.
Barron Police Chief Joe Vierkandt said the DCI’s involvement is standard procedure for fatal fires and doesn’t necessarily indicate that a crime occurred.
Vierkandt said the DCI has given the okay to demolish the house, which is now considered a safety hazard. Vierkandt said the house will be razed within the week.
The house was owned by Kate Oleson, who had a lease-to-own agreement with Dahlberg.
Vierkandt said the house had been condemned in recent years, but had been fixed up since Dahlberg started leasing it.
Romsos said the age of the house could have been a factor in how quickly the fire spread.
The fire chief commended the firefighters, stating that their extensive training was evident in the response to this fire.
“It showed this morning. The guys were fantastic,” said Romsos. “These guys know what they’re doing. I trust them, and they performed very well.”
Firefighters were on scene from about 3:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Romsos said he’s been with the fire department since 1990 and can only remember one other fatal fire in that time—New Years Eve of 1990 when three people died. That fire occurred at the Country Living care facility 1313 10th Ave., about 3 miles south of Barron. The victims were Joanne Lowell, Dora Elseth and Bernice Scolman.
The Barron School District has extra counselors and resources on hand for students and staff.
Barron Area School District Superintendent Diane Tremblay sent a letter to district families on Thursday. Conner and Emily Albee, were in kindergarten and pre-k, respectively, in the school district.
Tremblay wrote, “This is truly a time that we need to lean on one another for support and care. There is no doubt in my mind that this beautiful community will come together and do whatever we can for one another.”
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald stated, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved as well as a heartfelt thank you to all the fire and medical personnel for all they did at the scene.”
Officers from the Barron Police Department along with the deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department and Cumberland Ambulance all responded to the scene.
A fundraiser at Gofundme.com to cover funeral costs for the Albees had raised more than $12,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
A celebration of the lives of the Albees will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Northern Lakes Community Church in Cumberland. An obituary appears elsewhere in this issue of the News-Shield.
