Reported cases of COVID-19 have been few and far between in Barron County in recent weeks. Only two new cases have been reported since June 28.
But public health officials continue to encourage precautions and to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Statewide, cases ticked up slightly in the past week, and more instances of the highly-contagious Delta variant are showing up.
At the Barron County Fair this week, the Public Health department is offering both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The shot is available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 16.
Public Health is continuing to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its office in the Barron County government center. The vaccine is also available at local pharmacies and health care providers.
“This new variant circulating is somewhat less forgiving. It will spread quicker at any given level of precautions that we take,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases, in a media briefing on Friday, July 9.
He urged people to wear masks indoors and avoid others when sick to protect those who are unable to be vaccinated.
In Barron County, 43.8 percent of residents have had at least one shot of the vaccine, that is 7 percentage points lower than the state average.
“We are happy to see so many people in Barron County choosing to get their vaccine and encourage others to consider it as well,” said Public Health manager Laura Sauve. “We understand people may have questions and encourage them to speak with their doctors or our nursing staff to help them make the decision.”
