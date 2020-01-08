A bartender at a Rice Lake bar called police early New Year’s Day morning, Wednesday, Jan. 1, to say a person had brought a hand grenade into The Bar on Marshall Street, Rice Lake, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
“It was an inert grenade and The Bar booted him out after telling him not to be bringing items of such onto the property,” said Rice Lake Police Capt. Tracy Hom on Thursday, Jan. 2.
The bartender said people were told to leave The Bar after the incident and the man allegedly was given the object back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.