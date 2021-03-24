Formal charges are pending against a 45-year-old man from Reeve who was booked into the Barron County Jail early Saturday morning, March 20, 2021, on multiple charges that include pointing a gun and endangering safety, following an all-night standoff with law enforcement officers from Barron and Polk counties, according to Barron County dispatch and jail records.
A press release by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department identifies the suspect as Brett Evenson, of 43 Barron Polk St.
The incident began shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, and, eventually, involved the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Response Team as well as deputies from both Barron and Polk counties.
A woman called 911 shortly before 8:30 p.m. to report her husband was intoxicated and causing problems at a residence near Reeve. A deputy was on the way to the home when the woman called back to report the man had threatened her with a firearm, made threats to shoot law enforcement and that she was fleeing from the residence.
Dispatch logs indicate that after learning the suspect had a weapon, two squad cars set up a checkpoint north of the home and waited for backup.
Meanwhile, Barron County Sheriff’s deputies assembled the Emergency Response Team, which arrived with the Bearcat armored vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Dispatchers also asked the Clear Lake Ambulance to respond to the scene.
The ERT arrived at the home, but no movement was detected. Eventually, contact was established with the suspect, but he refused to give up and said “he tossed his guns out the window.”
After negotiations proved fruitless, gas was deployed shortly before 2 a.m., and the suspect was arrested shortly afterward.
The residence was secured as best as possible and a copy of the warrant was left, along with a notice about the chemical agents that had been introduced into the residence during the standoff.
Barron County Circuit Court records indicate that the defendant was served with a pair of temporary restraining orders on Monday, March. 22.
Court records also said that at the time of the incident, Evenson had pleaded no contest last December to a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. In a deal with prosecutors, the court dismissed a separate charge of intoxicated use of a firearm. Evenson was fined $267.50.
