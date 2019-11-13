Thirty-four payments issued by Barron County during the 2018 calendar year were ordered cancelled Monday evening, Nov. 4, 2019, by the county Board of Supervisors.
The checks were payable mostly to individuals, and they ranged in value from as little as $7.68 to as much as $121.42, for a total of about $1,370. The checks were issued during a time period that started Jan. 4, 2018 and ended last Dec. 13.
Members of the County Board Executive Committee talked about the uncashed checks during a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
“Why these checks aren’t cashed are a curiosity to me,” said Supervisor Jerry McRoberts, Dist. 19, Rice Lake.
County Treasurer Vonnie Ritchie told the committee that most of the uncashed checks were sent to people who served on jury trials during 2018.
“Some (people) just don’t want to take money for (jury duty),” she said.
Supervisor Bob Rogers, Dist. 1, Chetek, said he was attending a wedding when he met one of the check recipients, and the subject came up during conversation. He wondered what that person could do to obtain the payment after the check was negated.
Ritchie said that in cases like that, people can fill out a form to obtain a reinstated check.
Jeff French, county administrator, reminded the committee that cancelled checks are held for up to 10 years before the money is eventually returned to the county general fund.
