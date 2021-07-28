Barron Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors announced Tuesday that Aaron Torud is the new general manager, effective July 27. He will replace Dallas Sloan, who retired in April of this year.
According to a press release from Barron Electric, “Aaron brings over 24 years of experience and electric cooperative knowledge with him.”
Torud worked previously at Riverland Energy Cooperative in Arcadia, where he was the manager of member services, billing, and key accounts. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in recreation management and a minor in business administration from the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse, as well as a Masters of Business Administration from Viterbo University.
Torud has served as president of the Wisconsin Member Services Association. He was active in his community and served on the La Crosse Area Development Corporation, the Holmen Business Association, and the Onalaska Area Business Association. He was also a board member for the Holmen Youth Fastpitch Association, Holmen Activities Booster Club, and Holmen Youth Baseball Parent’s Association.
He and his wife, Karen, have two children.
Torud said, “I look forward to serving Barron Electric’s members in this role and working with the outstanding team of employees.”
Barron Electric’s Board President, Randy Cook, commented, “We are pleased Aaron Torud will be joining our team and look forward to his building on the strong foundation already in place at Barron Electric. The Board extends their gratitude to Dallas Sloan for his dedication and leadership over his 36-year career at Barron Electric Cooperative.”
Barron Electric serves over 19,000 members and has a staff of 43 employees with offices in Barron and Spooner.
