Aside from a few unexpected expenses, the outlook is good for Barron County’s 2022 budget, which was approved by the County Board Monday, Nov. 1.
Taxpayers will see a reduced mill rate at 4.64. That is down from 4.88 in 2021 and 5.05 in 2020, per $1,000 assessed value. That means that a person owning a home valued at $100,000 will pay $24 less in county property taxes in the new year.
The total levy is $22,425,616, an approximately $225,000 increase over last year, or one percent. The total budget is $72 million, up from $66.7 million in 2021, a nearly five-percent increase.
“The mill rate is dropping faster than the increase in the tax levy, which is a good thing,” said County administrator Jeff French.
This is made possible by increased property valuation to the tune of 6 percent across the county and by other funding sources, such as increasing sales tax revenue. More than $4.7 million is sales tax is expected in 2022 to offset the property tax levy, similar to recent years. Sales tax revenue has had a noticeable uptick in the past 5 years.
With the additional revenue, expenses are projected to increase uniformly across the County’s major departments.
Including other revenue sources like intergovernmental revenue and fees the total budget weighs in at $72 million.
Some notable lines in the budget include:
• County recycling fee increasing from $30 to $32 per improved parcel.
• Additional staff in the Child Support, District Attorney, Information Technology, Department of Health & Human Services and UW-Extension offices at a cost of $344,513 split between County and other government funding.
• Government Center Auditorium upgrades at a cost of $50,000 on top of the originally projected $350,000 set aside last year. This is due to rising costs, including likely asbestos mitigation.
• Sound reduction at the Owen Anderson Public Gun Range along Hwy. D in the Town of Arland at cost of $202,000. County parks staff intend to raise an earthen berm to better block the sound, which has been recorded at 90-100 decibels at a nearby residence.
• Trailer replacement for recreation department for $351,500
• Sheriff’s department radio system upgrades for $400,000.
• Bridge replacement over the Vermillion River on Hwy. T (19th Avenue) at a cost of $934,558.
Don Horstman, chairman of the Barron County Highway Commission, said the bridge replacement is a unique situation that hasn’t been encountered previously in his many years on the commission.
“This bridge is kind of a unique construction. And, quite honestly, the beams don’t look good,” he said.
A weight limit of 10 tons is being enforced on the bridge and local businesses have been advised to use alternative routes.
All bridges in the county are inspected at least once every two years. Bridges are typically replaced when scored below a 50% classification rating.
County Board Chairman Louie Okey said, “The Highway Department is on top of it. They were kind of waiting for the efficiency rating to drop below 50 to try to get some federal funding, but it went quicker than we thought.”
He said that waiting for federal funding would be a small savings, but would delay the project a year or maybe longer.
The Highway Department is working to select a consultant for the bridge replacement, which will be done with its fund balance—a sum held in a general fund as a sort of cushion between revenues and expenses.
“This is a perfect example of why we have fund balance,” said Horstman.
Another Hwy. T bridge, over the Yellow River, is currently under construction. The road is only one lane and is controlled by traffic lights.
The budget was approved 28-0, with one supervisor, Marv Thompson, absent. No citizens commented on the budget during the public hearing.
In other business, the board took the following actions Monday:
• Approved using $15,223 in American Rescue Plan Act federal COVID-19 relief funds for the purchase of new county road maps as well as ATV/UTV/snowmobile trail maps.
• Approved submitting a grant application to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for a bike and pedestrian plan
• Approved a resolution in opposition to Wisconsin Assembly Bill 605, which would require some local governments with populations of at least 50,000 people to put at least 10 percent of any federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act toward creating new workforce housing, programs for loans for repairing older housing, or redeveloping shopping malls. Rep. Dave Armstrong was among the bill’s authors. But County administrator French said there are a variety of problems with the bill, including the fact that the state did not have the power to usurp federal authority on how the funds are used.
• Approved County Board meeting dates for 2022. Most notable are the January through March meetings, which will be held at 5 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the UW Eau-Claire Barron County campus in Rice Lake. The April meeting is at 9 a.m. on the third Tuesday, while the May through October meetings are the normal third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Government Center in Barron. There are two meetings next November. There is typically not a December meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.