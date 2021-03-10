Cases of COVID-19 in Barron County are continuing on a flat trajectory, and no deaths as a result of the virus have been reported for more than two weeks.
In the week ending Tuesday, March 9, 67 new cases were reported, just seven more than a week ago. Active cases stood at 99, up from 85 a week ago.
People are reminded to continue physical distancing, wearing masks and taking other precautions against transmitting the virus.
But, for those who have completed vaccination, the CDC is now recommending relaxed restrictions.
“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in their own homes. Everyone – even those who are vaccinated – should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings. As the science evolves and more people get vaccinated, we will continue to provide more guidance to help fully vaccinated people safely resume more activities.”
New CDC guidelines permit the following:
Visiting with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.
Visiting with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.
Refraining from quarantine and testing if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 after contact with someone who has COVID-19.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. Although vaccinations are accelerating, CDC estimates that just under 10 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine that the FDA has authorized for emergency use.
“While the new guidance is a positive step, the vast majority of people need to be fully vaccinated before COVID-19 precautions can be lifted broadly. Until then, it is important that everyone continues to adhere to public health mitigation measures to protect the large number of people who remain unvaccinated,” stated the CDC.
Anyone who is unvaccinated and experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to get tested.
Locally, testing is offered by health care providers, but the mobile testing site offered at the Barron Fire Department by the National Guard was discontinued after Tuesday, March 9. More than 450 tests were conducted there over the past several weeks.
Variants of the virus remain a concern.
On March 4,the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and laboratory partners identified a second variant strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in Wisconsin. This variant strain differs from variant B.1.1.7, which was first identified in Wisconsin on January 12, 2021.
The newest variant, referred to as B.1.351, was first discovered to be circulating in South Africa in samples dating back to October 2020. According to epidemiologic and modeling studies, researchers have found that this new strain, similar to B.1.1.7, spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. It is not yet known if this variant has any impact on disease severity.
There is some evidence to suggest that this variant may affect how some antibodies respond to the virus. Preliminary evidence suggests that the Moderna vaccine may be less effective against this variant, but studies are ongoing.
There is certainly risk of more cases of COVID-19 variants entering the state.
A rapidly growing outbreak of variant B.1.1.7 COVID-19 among people in Carver County, Minn., has Minnesota and county health officials calling for youth athletes and parents to double down on measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Since late January, at least 68 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to participants in both school-sponsored and club sports activities.
So far, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 6,510 people have died of COVID-19 within the past 13 months, a death rate of 1.15%.
As of Tuesday, 613,542, or 10.5% of the state’s population has completed vaccination.
In Barron County, 18.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine and about eight percent have completed their vaccination.
