Barron has elected the first Somali-American to its City Council.
Isaak Mohamed received 179 votes to 51 for incumbent Mo Tollman in District 3.
Mohamed is the winner on his third try running for council. In 2020 he lost to Byron Miller for an at-large seat and to Paul Solie in 2019 for an at-large seat.
“I knew this day would come,” said Mohamed in a phone interview Tuesday night. “Even after I lost the second time, I had a dream to make it happen for the City of Barron.”
Mohamed, who arrived in the U.S. as a refugee from east Africa, has lived in Barron since 2013 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in November 2018. He is a former member of the human resources staff for Jennie-O Turkey Store and has worked as an interpreter and aide for the Barron Area School District. Mohamed also serves as a citizen liaison in the Barron Police Department, as a citizen representative on the Barron County Highway Safety Commission and represents northwest Wisconsin on Gov. Tony Evers Health Equity Council.
Mohamed expressed his thanks to City of Barron clerk Kelli Rasmussen and the election workers for helping all citizens to vote.
“It is not easy to deal with people who are not bilingual,” said Mohamed. “It was a lot of learning and a lot of work.”
Mohamed added, “We are like any other American citizen—willing to give back to our community. I am honored to represent everyone, those who have voted for me and those who have not.”
Tollman has served on the City Council since 2014 when she received one write-in vote, as there was no candidate on the ballot.
Barron also has a new mayor as longtime Alderman Rod Nordby was elected unopposed. Also elected unopposed were incumbent aldermen Miller (at-large), Keith Kolpack (Dist. 2) and Peter Olson (Dist. 4).
Barron County Board
Nine of 29 seats were contested for the Barron County Board of Supervisors.
Results of contested races were as follows:
• District 5: Incumbent Karolyn Bartlett defeated challenger Angela Young by a vote margin of 139-92.
• District 26: New candidate Audrey Kusilek defeated longtime incumbent Don Horstman 213-161.
• District 12 (City of Barron wards 3,4,5): Incumbent Peter Olson beat challenger Ron Fladten 165-60.
• District 14: Incumbent Carol Moen won re-election over Pattie Greene by a margin of 116-51.
• District 15: New candidate Fran Langman beat incumbent Eric Pannier 213-138.
• District 17: New candidate Patti Anderson defeated longtime incumbent Russell Rindsig 184-143.
• District 18: Incumbent Jerry McRoberts won re-elected over Abe Voelker 190-88.
• District 2: New candidate Diane Vaughn defeated longtime incumbent Oscar Skoug 160-152.
• District 3: Incumbent John Banks won re-election over challenger Paul Poppe 135-114.
Elected unopposed in the primary News-Shield readership area were as follows: Dist. 6, Pamela Fall; Dist. 7, Bill Schradle; Dist. 8, Gary Taxdahl; Dist. 9, Jim Gores; Dist. 10, Gary Nelson; Dist. 11, Roberta Mosentine; Dist. 13, Kathy Krug; Dist. 18, Randy Cook.
Village Boards
Among village boards, the only contested election was in Dallas, where four people vied for two seats. Winners were Michael Severson and Nancy Crouser, with 45 and 31 votes, respectively. Tina Nelson had 21 votes and Marsha Nelson had 12.
In Almena Kathy Rockow, Thomas J. Pichelman and Tony Tomczik were elected as trustees.
In Cameron Steve Johnson, Ben Hester and Dylan J. Bahr were elected as trustees.
In Prairie Farm Duane Marion was elected as village president.
Rice Lake
In Barron County’s largest municipality, races for mayor and city council were hotly contested.
Justin Fonfara will be Rice Lake’s next mayor, defeating Bruce Willers 778-684. Votes among five candidates for four city council alderman seats were as follows: James Resac 930, Marlene Dirks 926, Mark O’Brien 903, Todd Larson 868, and as the one candidate out by one vote, Cory Schnacky with 867.
School Boards
A few local school boards had contested races, including Cumberland and Rice Lake.
Among six candidates in the Rice Lake, the winners and vote totals were Miriam Vavra (1,650), Dianne Koser (1,463) and Phil Henkel (1,403). Also running were Linda Tollefsrud (1,137), Vanessa Aspseter-Hellstern (1,033) and Gerry Miller (554).
In Cumberland, Eric Stone and Jonelle R. Gideo were elected with 900 and 878 votes, respectively, over Nicole Hile (608) and Michael Furseth (584).
In Barron, elected candidates include: City of Barron, Kelli Rasmussen; Almena area, Danette Hellman; and At-large, Wil Sinclair.
In Cameron, Jeff Gifford and Gene Phillips were re-elected unopposed.
In Prairie Farm, the elected candidates were Chuck Richards and James Salsbury.
New voting machines
Residents of all municipalities in Barron County voted on new machines for the Spring Election.
County Clerk DeeAnn Cook explained, “The equipment we had was getting close to the time where it was not going to be supported any longer. I coordinated a vendor fair and all vendors with equipment approved for Wisconsin came and demonstrated their equipment to our municipal clerks. Afterward, we met and the group decided on which equipment best serves our needs.”
