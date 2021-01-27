Barron’s beloved bakery is turning off the ovens and closing its doors Saturday, Jan. 30.
Levi and Carissa Borstad, who have owned the downtown staple since 2014, cited family considerations and future plans as reasons for the closure.
“We are expecting our third child, and a baker’s hours are crazy,” said Levi Borstad.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has cut into the business a bit, too.
“It has been tough on every business, including ours,” said Borstad.
But he added that it was only a part of their decision to hang up the aprons.
The business has been for sale for more than a year, and remains available as a turnkey operation.
“We’d love to see it sell,” said Levi Borstad, adding that they would be happy to help pass on recipes and help in the transition.
The Borstads are the third owners in the bakery’s 46-year history.
Originally known as Markgren’s Bake Shoppe and owned by Earl and Sharon Markgren, the bakery first opened in 1975.
Charles and Kathy Wenger purchased it in 1991 and operated it until 2014, when Carissa Borstad, an employee of theirs for 3 years, agreed to purchase it.
Through the years, the shop’s plain, no frills interior and genuine scratch baking have remained. There’s always been bread, buns, donuts, muffins, a whole case of cookies and more. The bakery has also provided cookies, cakes and other treats for graduation parties, weddings and many other events.
Levi Borstad said, “We’re very grateful to the community for its patronage and support.”
