The city of Barron will get an unexpected $42,000 in additional disaster aid funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to help pay for cleanup costs incurred after the July 19, 2019 storm that devastated much of the city.
Members of the City Council got an update on storm costs when they met in regular monthly session Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Liz Jacobson, city administrator, said local authorities are still working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to secure approximately $300,000 in storm aid.
But there are many procedures yet to take place before the FEMA will transfer the funding into city hands, she told the council. A FEMA adviser has been working with the city since shortly after the storm, but that official is leaving, and is being replaced by a new official, Jacobson added.
Because of the change in positions, the city may have to start all over again with some of the procedures necessary to get the federal funding, she said.
Throughout the process (which dates back more than six months), the city has had to carefully document and account for all of the costs it incurred in cleaning up storm damage – everything from chipping brush and branches to uprooting tree stumps and hauling debris.
Because the final FEMA grant is still pending, the city also has yet to see any payments from its insurance company, Jacobson said.
She said the accountability process has been long and detailed.
“If you see Sande Hause, from the Light and Water Department, give her a hug, because she is dealing with a lot of work,” Jacobson told the council.
City leaders are considering whether to hire a private contractor for one of the final cleanup projects – uprooting the stumps of trees that went down along the south edge of Wayside Cemetery, Jacobson added.
The reason: federal regulations. She said that because the stumps are near a cemetery FEMA sets rules for how and where excavated dirt may be taken, and even requires that an archaeologist be hired to advise how the process can take place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.