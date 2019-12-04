Damages and losses adding up to at least $5,000 to $6,000 were reported in a pair of burglaries on recreational properties in the town of Prairie Lake, according to property owners who discovered the crime the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
One of the properties belongs to a family that lives in the News-Shield circulation area and owns recreational property on Prairie Lake. The owners requested their names and property information not be used.
“We’re on a road with only four houses,” one of the owners said Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. “We can see our neighbors’ houses, but you’d have to get off the main road in order to see where they are,” she added.
The property owners said that whoever was responsible “must have spent some time (in the cabin). Every drawer and cupboard in the place was open and gone through.”
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald declined to comment on the burglaries at the present time. He said the case has been assigned and is part of an active and ongoing investigation.
Among the missing items were a pair of flat screen televisions, an Apple TV, water skis, a kneeboard, life jackets, recreational clothing and other miscellaneous items. The intruders damaged a window in order to gain entrance, the owner added.
“Between us and the other family, including what was stolen and damage to the buildings, I would guess (the total loss) is between $5,000 and $6,000,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.