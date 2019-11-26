Final salary negotiations are going on with a member of the Amery Police Department who was selected Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, to succeed retiring Barron Chief of Police Byron Miller at the end of calendar year 2019.
The individual’s name is not being made public pending the completion of the negotiations, City Administrator Elizabeth Jacobson said Monday, Nov. 25.
“The new chief has not formally signed a contract, and is working with our city attorney (Andrew Harrington),” Jacobson said.
The city received 12 applications for the job, which was posted in September, Jacobson said.
“We were pleased at the number and qualifications of the candidates,” she added.
Of the original 12 applicants, city officials chose to interview eight people, including four who now work for the Police Department and four external applicants.
The committee then narrowed the list to three finalists and went through a second round of interviews before offering the position to the new chief on Nov. 18.
Jacobson said the committee included City Council members Pete Olson, Mike Dietrich and Kevin Haller, Mayor Ron Fladten and Jacobson. Jason Leu, chief deputy, Barron County Sheriff’s Department, served in an advisory role during the interview process, she said.
Retiring Miller reviewed resumes and background material submitted by all the applicants, Jacobson added.
Budget adopted
The City Council met in special session Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, to adopt its 2020 budget.
Jacobson said salary and fringe benefits make up the largest share of local expenditures for next year. Including all city departments and the Electric Utility, the city has a workforce of 29 full-time employees, who will earn just over $2.6 million in salary and fringe benefits.
The largest single increase is health insurance, which went up eight percent from the previous year, she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.