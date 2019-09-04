An unidentified Barron man was taken to Cumberland Hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries Saturday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2019, after his car plunged into Beaver Dam Lake on the east side of Cumberland, according to Barron County dispatch records and information from the Cumberland and Barron police departments.
It was one of two water-related crashes over the 72-hour-long Labor Day Weekend. In an unrelated incident on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, a second vehicle was found in a swamp 100 feet off the road in the 2300 block of Eighth Avenue, just inside the western city limits of Chetek. An unidentified man was arrested for violating probation after that accident, dispatch logs and Barron County Jail records said.
The Cumberland accident involved police from both Barron and Cumberland. Dispatch records said a 911 call was placed at 3:20 p.m. with a report that a vehicle went into the water on the south side of Elm Street (Wisconsin Hwy. 48) near the eastern outskirts of Cumberland.
The caller told dispatchers the car “was about one third of the way submerged,” and that they didn’t know how many people were in the car or if there were injuries.
Dispatched to the scene were the Cumberland Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services departments. Life Link Helicopter was notified to stand by if needed.
About 15 minutes after the crash was reported, officers at the scene asked if the Barron Police Department would go to the address of the registered owner “to confirm he was the only person in the vehicle.” Minutes later, one unidentified person was taken to Cumberland Hospital for treatment.
Barron police later reported that five other members of the family were safe at home, including a woman and five children.
The Sept. 2 Chetek crash was first reported as a fatality shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
But, within minutes of the original call, an officer reported the driver was awake and alert. A helicopter ambulance was cancelled and a tow truck was requested to get the car out of the swamp where it crashed.
The unidentified driver was given a preliminary breath test and it registered .148, nearly twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication. Records showed the driver was on probation. He was taken to jail.
