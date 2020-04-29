A survey of Barron County businesses by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh estimates that there have been more than 40 job layoffs and a resulting income loss estimated at $1 million in the wake of the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The information comes in the wake of a statewide study in which 35 percent of respondents felt they could not stay in business if current COVID-19 restrictions were to last beyond three months.
The slowdown in Barron County has resulted in the loss of an estimated $293,000 in lost wages and productivity, according to the UW-Oshkosh survey.
Of the 71 Barron County respondents, nearly all said their most pressing need was a low interest or no-interest loan to help them survive the downturn.
Visions Northwest serves a group of counties including Sawyer, Rusk, Washburn, and other counties too in the far northwest region of Wisconsin.
Twenty of the respondents felt they couldn’t stay viable beyond three months, while an almost equal number didn’t know how long they could last. Fewer than five business owners felt they could last longer than 10 months.
The numbers come in the wake of federal action to spend an estimated $2.8 trillion on forgivable loans, extra unemployment compensation, and direct aid to families, states, and hospitals. The latest legislation also includes money for increased COVID-19 testing.
While Barron County’s COVID-19 case total remains steady at six, the disease continues to spread across the country.
As of March 24, the United States reported 44,795 cases of COVID-19 patients and 550 deaths.
Just a month later, as of 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday April 24, the U.S. reported 878,248 cases and 49,948 deaths, according to NBC News.
