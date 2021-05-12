Committee debates in-person attendanceCommittee debates in-person attendanceThe Barron County Government Center Auditorium will soon be updated with nearly $350,000 in upgrades. But how many county supervisors will be attending meetings there in-person compared to virtually in years to come?
Members of the County Board’s Executive Committee considered that question and if there should be limits on supervisors attending in-person versus remotely.
Among this group of nine county board veterans there was no question that in-person attendance is preferred at meetings of the full county board and its various committees.
“It’s so much easier to communicate with people if you’re in the same room as them,” said Russell Rindsig.
“There’s no substitute for an in-person meeting in my opinion,” said Dale Heinecke.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, County Board meetings have been held with an in-person and video conference hybrid approach.
While doing so, some County Board rules were suspended, including requirements to attend in-person.
But as pandemic precautions phase out, the County needs to update its rules.
In recent months, most supervisors have attended in-person, but a handful continue to attend virtually.
And though many supervisors are committed to in-person attendance, members of the executive committee could see the merits of digital options.
“We’ve got to get with the times,” said Karolyn Bartlett. “Some of our meetings are like chaos right now. But we’ve also had some excellent meetings.”
County Board vice-chair Don Horstman said one merit of virtual options is that someone who is disablised might have more of an opportunity to serve.
“The electronics are only going to improve,” said Gary Nelson. “A year from now we might be in a better position to make this decision.”
Chairperson Louie Okey brought up the fact that many supervisors miss one or two meetings per year because they’re snowbirds who go south during winter.
If permitted, virtual attendance would limit absences.
Yet, no matter how many meetings they miss, could supervisors be held to account as elected officials?
County administrator Jeff French said yes, as some counties permit only two absences per year.
The Executive Committee took no action on the matter at its Friday, May 10, meeting. Discussion will continue Tuesday, May 17 at the full 29-member County Board meeting.
As for the upcoming auditorium improvements, they include improved seating and technology for supervisors, so both in-person and remote attendees will be accommodated.
In other business the Executive Committee took the following actions:
• Approved out of state travel for sheriff’s department detective Jeff Nelson. Nelson has been asked to present at several law enforcement conferences on the department’s work in the Closs case.
• Approved a resolution requesting the elimination of the “BadgerCare eligibility cliff.” Currently there is a set income limit when qualifying for BadgerCare. If income is exceeded by even $1 benefits are lost. Resolution suggests a graduated benefit instead of a cliff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.