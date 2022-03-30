An Osceola-based holding company is facing a $2,475,000 foreclosure action connected to RSH Sheet Metal, Inc., 601 Knapp St., Chetek, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The foreclosure was filed Thursday, March 17, 2022, and involves a Minnesota lending institution and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Plaintiffs include the SBA’s Minneapolis office and Village Bank of St. Francis, Minn., which made and administers the loan.
Named as defendants in the action are DJM DeSmith Holdings, Inc., and Dustin DeSmith, of Osceola, although court records also list him as a resident of Barron County.
Two loans were issued to the borrower on Feb. 1, 2021, including a U.S. Small Business Administration note with a principal of $2,302,100, and a second loan in the amount of $250,000.
The proceeds were to be used as follows: $1,595,211 to purchase RTS Sheet Metal, Inc.; $450,000 to buy land; $195,642.44 for working capital and $62,246.56 to pay the loan guarantee fee.
The attorneys for the plaintiffs, Nodolf Flory LLP, Eau Claire, allege that, as of March 16, 2022, the borrower still owes a total of $2,475,559.96 for both loans, including principal, interest and late fees.
The suit gives the plaintiff 45 days (or until May 2) to respond.
