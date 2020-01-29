Embrace Wisconsin, a Spooner-based domestic violence agency serving Barron and other regional counties recently conducted a “lethality assessment” training program for Barron County law enforcement officers, according to Brittny Olson, domestic violence program coordinator.
All seven law enforcement agencies in Barron County have been trained in the nationally recognized program, Olson said in a Jan. 22, 2020, press release.
The program was first developed in Maryland and provides law enforcement an evidence-based lethality assessment instrument to identify victims of domestic violence who are at high risk of being seriously injured or killed by their intimate partner, according to Olson.
The program immediately connects the victim to Embrace’s trained advocacy staff to support high-risk survivors in the moment with safety planning and resources.
“The assessment and referral tool is vital for first responders,” she said. “Research shows that for (up to) 33 percent of victims, the homicide or attempted homicide is the first act of violence, meaning that observing non-physical tactics by an abuser is critical.”
Only about four percent of abused women call a domestic violence hotline or shelter in the year prior to being killed by an intimate partner, Olson added.
It shows “that those who are perhaps at the greatest risk of homicide are not reaching out for help on their own,” she said.
The lethality assessment tool “capitalizes on the victim’s point of contact with law enforcement and gets victims connected with support and assistance immediately,” Olson said.”
The program has proven its effectiveness, she added.
In one study, the (lethality assessment) tool correctly identified 92 percent of women who experienced near-fatal violence, according to Olson.
Victims who participated in the program also experienced less frequent and less severe violence than victims in the comparison group and engaged in protective actions more often, she added.
Embrace expanded its advocacy services for domestic and sexual violence survivors to Barron County in January 2019. Afterward, Embrace’s staff, who are trained facilitators in the program, held lethality assessment training sessions with every law enforcement department in the county.
“All officers in the county are trained to complete lethality assessment program screens with victims and follow referral protocols connecting them to advocacy services and support 24/7,” said Katie Bemenet, Embrace executive director. “Embrace staff are extremely grateful to law enforcement administration and officers for their enthusiastic response to the life-saving, new program.”
“With domestic abuse being one of the few crimes in Barron County that increased in 2019, we are working directly with Embrace and the victims of these crimes to better serve them,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. “Implementing the lethality assessment program is one of the ways law enforcement can reduce verbal and physical violence crimes in our communities. Our goal is to protect the victim and prevent future violence, and the Embrace team will help with that.”
Fifteen law enforcement departments have undergone training in Embrace’s four-county service area of Barron, Washburn, Rusk and Price counties.
Training to use the screening and referral tool is available at no cost to participants. Embrace encourages all first responders and medical providers to become trained.
If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, you are not alone! Embrace is here to help. Call (800) 924-0556 or text (715) 532-6976.
