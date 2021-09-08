Barron County has the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, according to the latest data.
New cases in the past week numbered 181, according to a weekly report from Barron County Public Health on Tuesday, Sept. 7. That is up from 116 the previous week and 92 the week before that.
Per 100,000 population, Barron County’s rate of 61 new cases per day is the highest in the state, followed by Forest County with 59 and Taylor and Chippewa County, both at 57, according to Wisconsin DHS reports.
Barron County is unfortunately no stranger to high rankings in COVID-19. With 6,425 total cases, one in six county residents have been infected with the virus. Only Menomonie County, where one in five of its 4,300 residents have been infected, has a higher rate of total infections in Wisconsin.
Barron County’s highest rate of new cases per 100,000 was 137 on Nov. 20, 2020.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 should quarantine for 10 days.
“They can go back to normal activities on day 11 as long as their symptoms have improved and they have not had a fever for at least 24 hours,” said Barron County Public Health Officer Laura Sauve. “For anyone hospitalized or severely ill we extend this to 20 days of isolation.”
There were 17 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Barron County, as of Sept. 7.
Dr. Andrew Bradley, in a recent Mayo Clinic public outreach video, said, “If you’re exposed or test positive, isolate to prevent the spread. We need for more people to do that.”
He also recommended those who have COVID-19 to seek treatment quickly, as doing so helps reduce the spread of the virus and helps avoid further health complications.
Among new infections, 45, or 25 percent occurred in vaccinated people.
Bradley said that while the vaccine does not completely prevent infection, it tends to reduce severity of symptoms and results in a shorter duration of symptoms.
He advises those who are unvaccinated or have additional health risks to wear a mask, wash hands frequently and take extra precautions.
“My advice to a friend or loved one would be to not put yourself in situations where there’s a high risk of exposure,” said Bradley.
Those sentiments were echoed in a recent video statement from Dr. Lisa Mink at Marshfield Clinic.
“You can’t plan around getting the virus. The virus does not stop for your daughter’s wedding, your grandson’s birth or even that vacation you’ve been waiting for,” she said.
Mink said 99 percent of Marshfield Clinic physicians are vaccinated, and recommended everyone 12 and older get the vaccine.
“Through my work in Rice Lake, I have seen first-hand the impact COVID-19 can have on people of any age,” said Mink. “Your chance of having serious long-term health concerns from COVID-19 are much more likely than any long-term health concerns from the vaccine.”
Currently, 48 percent of Barron County residents are vaccinated, while the statewide average is 55 percent.
