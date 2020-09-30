Organizers of an Oct. 2-4, 2020, truck show at the Barron County Fairgrounds plan to donate show proceeds to the family of injured Barron County Sheriff’s deputy Rusty Weise.
The show is being organized by T&S Transport, LLC, of Cameron, according to Shayla Skjerly, whose family owns and operates the company. The show was approved earlier this month by vote of the Barron County Fair Board.
On Aug. 14, Weise sustained severe facial injuries, a broken rib and wrist, when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car that pulled out in front of him on U.S. Hwy. 63, near Clear Lake.
Weise later underwent 12 hours of surgery to repair the facial injuries.
On Monday, Sept. 28, Weise’s wife, Missy, said her husband has been home from the hospital for about three weeks and is slowly improving.
“I would say his (overall attitude) is consistent,” she said. “He’s putting in the work that needs to be done to get better.”
The main goal for Rusty’s therapy “will be to figure out how to use his jaw again, to communicate, and to eat,” Missy said.
But things haven’t always been easy, she added.
“I get reminded of the country song that says, ‘some days are diamonds, some days are stones,’” Missy said.
The Weise family plans to attend at least some of this weekend’s truck show, but Missy said they weren’t exactly sure when.
“This is a supportive community, and we’re grateful for that,” she said. “It’s our home, and it’s nice to know people appreciate that we work and serve the community here.”
Skjerly said that while the truck show is free and open to the public, donations will be accepted at the gate in behalf of the Weise family.
In addition, a silent auction is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, she added.
Skjerly said that during the silent auction, organizers will also hold a raffle to choose which trucks will lead off a night-time parade through Rice Lake at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
Kevin Roske, Fair Board chairman, said that, although the board is not associated with the show, he is helping with the project, and that organizers had decided to raise funds to help the Weise family with its medical expenses.
