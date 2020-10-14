The cause of a fire that heavily damaged an eight-unit apartment in Rice Lake early Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, has not yet been released by the Rice Lake Fire Department.
According to county dispatch logs and a press release issued later on Sunday by the Rice Lake Fire Department, the blaze fully engulfed half the second floor of the building, forced tenants from their homes, and resulted in the hospitalization of one apartment dweller.
The building, located at 101 Camelot Lane, Rice Lake, was reported on fire when a woman called 911 a few minutes before 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
At 1 a.m., a Rice Lake police officer told dispatchers that part of the second floor of the building was fully engulfed in flames.
The press release said firefighters arrived to find “heavy smoke and fire … visible from the front of the structure.”
Although there were initial reports that one of the apartment dwellers could not be accounted for, dispatchers reported that everyone from the building had been found before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters opened the ceilings to attack the fire, according to the press release. Dispatchers were told the fire was under control a few minutes before 2 a.m. Four apartments in the complex sustained heavy smoke, water, and fire damage and the loss was estimated at $150,000, the press release said. The listed owner is Dan Lawler, the Fire Department added.
Dispatch reports also indicate that the Red Cross was called to assist those made homeless by the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.