A domestic dispute at a town of Maple Grove apartment building early Sunday, May 3, 2020, put a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy in the hospital with a broken finger, and resulted in felony and/or misdemeanor charges against three people, according a complaint filed Monday, May 4, in Barron County Circuit Court.
A defendant identified as 53-year-old Joseph B. Brown, Dallas, is facing three felony charges in connection with the incident, including battery to a law officer and two related counts of causing great bodily harm and a soft tissue injury.
Two other people who were allegedly involved in the dispute are facing lesser misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges, including Jessica L. Brown, 41, Dallas, and Matthew B. Ruhl, 19, Barron.
According to the complaint, a witness was cleaning an apartment hallway in the 1100 block of 12th Street when she heard a domestic quarrel going on in a nearby apartment. The witness “heard slapping and crashing of furniture.” She called 911 to report the disturbance.
The first deputy on the scene heard the quarrel going on, but when he met with the defendants, he reported that all three denied anything had happened.
The deputy reported defendant Joseph Brown repeatedly interrupted him as he tried to question the other two defendants, and “continued to interrupt, coach or otherwise coerce (the other two parties).”
After interviewing the original 911 caller a second time, the deputy returned to the apartment, where another deputy had also arrived. When defendant Joseph Brown “continued to talk and argue” with them, the deputies informed the defendant he was under arrest.
The defendant allegedly resisted arrest, “doing everything within his physical capability to keep from being taken into custody.”
As the first deputy put the defendant Joseph Brown’s hand behind his back, the defendant allegedly injured the deputy’s thumb. He also allegedly refused to let go of the thumb, despite another deputy’s “repeated direct strikes with a closed fist” into (the defendant’s) back, head and face.
Two more officers joined in the struggle, but the defendant continued to resist, and he was then shot with a Taser.
Two deputies were injured in the struggle, one of them later discovering he had broken his right little finger in the melee.
According to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, one of the injured deputies was back at work on Monday, May 4, and the other will require surgery and will be out for eight to 12 weeks.
