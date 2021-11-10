Barron County has been allotted $8,788,117 in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, a measure passed by Congress in March 2021 to relieve the economic damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The act (nicknamed ARPA) was the second such infusion of federal cash into the U.S. economy to combat the negative effects of the worldwide pandemic.
When the second and final ARPA distributions are completed next year, nearly $2 trillion in federal money will have cascaded into the treasuries of 50 state governments and tens of thousands of local governments throughout the nation – including Wisconsin.
But, as calendar year 2021 draws to a close, the question remains: how will Barron County spend its ARPA money?
Several proposals have been made on the local level. And now, a bill is before the Wisconsin Legislature that would empower the state to tell the county how to spend some of that money, as well.
Assembly Bill 605 would require Barron County to use at least 10 percent of its ARPA funds (about $800,000) to pay for new housing infrastructure including streets, sewer and water utilities, and sidewalks. It would also create low- and/or no-interest loans to build new workforce housing units and/or remodel, repair, or rehab older housing.
The County Board of Supervisors has gone on record in opposition to the bill. At its regular monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, the board passed a resolution opposing the bill on a unanimous voice vote, with one supervisor absent.
“Opposition to this bill is self-evident for two reasons,” County Administrator Jeff French wrote in a message to supervisors.
“(First), why should any municipality be forced to part with their ARPA funds (and second), what authority does the state have to usurp the authority of the federal government?”
Supervisor Gary Nelson, Dist. 10, towns of Barron and Maple Grove and city of Barron, had a question before the vote was taken.
“Do we need to set 10 percent aside until we find out what happens with that bill?” Nelson asked French
“No,” the administrator replied, “I don’t think the bill will be signed by the governor anyway.”
The bill passed the Assembly by a 59-35 vote on Oct. 26, but has not been taken up by the Senate.
Other pending requests
Several other local proposals have been made to spend the county’s ARPA money.
Cameron-based Mosaic Technologies approached the county in June to ask for as much as $2 million of its ARPA allotment to help pay for fiber-optic Internet expansion.
But, just before the Board of Supervisors was to meet with Mosaic officials in Cameron, the meeting was cancelled. Instead, county authorities worked with the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to organize a competitive bidding process open to all local Internet providers. The project was eventually shelved.
Mosaic ended up going another route. In mid-October, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission announced it was awarding a total of $13,016,459 to Mosaic Technologies to help pay for five fiber-optic Internet expansion projects proposed in Barron, Washburn, Rusk and Dunn counties.
The funds came from Wisconsin’s state share of ARPA dollars.
The Mosaic projects included a local match of $4,845,805, for a total estimated project cost of $17,862,264. According to county sources, none of the local match comes from Barron County’s ARPA allotment.
Mosaic Technologies did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the sources of its “local match” dollars.
Additional requests came from county sources.
The Barron County Housing Authority wants to upgrade and renovate dozens of county-owned apartments for low- and middle-income residents. The county is considering whether to invest ARPA funds on that project.
Three county departments have approached the county to consider pay increases for staff who work at Justice Center, Sheriff’s Department and Health and Human Services Department, citing ARPA guidelines that allow such increases for essential workers.
However, besides administrative costs and attorney fees, the only county-approved ARPA expenditure thus far is the cost of printing county snowmobile and ATV trail maps – a cost that’s also within ARPA spending guidelines.
Waiting for further instruction
According to French and County Finance Director Jodi Busch, the county wants to wait for further information before deciding how to spend ARPA money.
“We have been slow in spending these dollars because we want to wait for the Final Guidance which should give more detail and may loosen the reins a bit opening up the funds for additional uses,” Busch said in a Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, email.
The county is in the early stages of determining the cost of upgrading the Housing Authority apartments, she added.
Busch referred the News-Shield to a post on the National Association of Counties website, which discusses a new bill before Congress that might clarify how ARPA money can be spent.
The congressional legislation that would “allow counties nationwide to use over $27 billion (of ARPA funds) for new transportation and infrastructure projects and over $17 billion for government services,” according to the Counties Association.
As for giving pay increases under the “essential worker” guideline, some clearer information is necessary, French said Monday.
“We are waiting … because there have been questions as to whether or not all government employees are essential, and what effect the allowability of working from home has on this allowable expenditure,” he said.
Editor’s note: News-Shield Editor Ryan Urban contributed to this story.
