A St. Croix County man was taken into custody early Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, after allegedly firing off multiple rounds of gunshots from a summer cabin property on Upper Turtle Lake, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald
In a press release issued Monday, April 13, 2020, the sheriff identified the arrested man as Thomas Levasseur, 55, of Woodville. After undergoing a medical evaluation, Levasseur was scheduled to be booked into jail on a tentative charge of intoxicated use of a firearm.
The incident started with a 911 call placed to dispatchers at 10:40 p.m. Friday and ended when the suspect surrendered to SWAT team members shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, April 11.
According to dispatch reports, a woman called 911 shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, April 10, to report her ex-husband was at their cabin (on Upper Turtle Lake) and had allegedly sent her a text message in which he threatened to harm himself. She asked officers to check on his welfare.
A deputy reached the scene shortly after 11 p.m. and parked nearby. Within minutes, the deputy reported hearing shots fired. Less than two minutes passed before the deputy reported hearing another round of shots.
Meanwhile, dispatchers tried to find a phone number corresponding to the cabin property, but weren’t successful.
In the meantime, the deputy on scene heard several other rounds of gunshots.
Fitzgerald said the Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response Team was summoned, including personnel and two armored vehicles, as well as officers from the Turtle Lake, Cumberland and Barron police departments.
Fitzgerald said that about 22 officers and deputies responded to the call.
“There (were additional personnel from) the Cumberland Ambulance and Marshfield Medical Center Ambulance, which serves as our tactical medic (unit),” he said.
While help was on the way, officers near the cabin reported hearing multiple additional gunshots.
The SWAT team set up a command post about a quarter mile from the cabin.
At midnight, two sniper units deployed near the cabin. Officers also checked for the safety of neighbors living near the cabin. No one was home in the property to the north. A voice mail was left for the neighbor to the south.
Shortly before 12:45 a.m., the SWAT team approached the cabin.
After several attempts were made to contact the person in the cabin, “a male subject came to the front door of the residence with a handgun in his hand,” the sheriff said. “After a few minutes of negotiations, (the suspect) put the gun down and exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.