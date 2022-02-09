The Barron County Executive Committee approved last week salary increases for two of the top elected positions in the county in each of the next four years. The increases are for the sheriff and clerk of court offices.
Initially, a 10 percent reduction in salary was proposed for those jobs if the incumbent was not re-elected. But after some discussion that part of the resolution was struck before the committee passed it.
The current sheriff’s salary is $97,783. It will increase two percent in the next two years and four percent in 2025 and 2026, ultimately reaching $110,000.
The average sheriff salary in eight surrounding counties is $90,709, ranging from $74,305 in Rusk to $104,000 in St. Croix, according to Barron County documents.
The current clerk of courts salary is $77,905. That salary will also increase two percent in the next two years and four percent in 2025 and 2026, almost a $10,000 increase in that time.
The average clerk of courts salary in eight surrounding counties is $68,204, ranging from $57,101 in Sawyer to $79,376 in Chippewa, according to Barron County documents.
The current sheriff is Chris Fitzgerald and the clerk of courts is Sharon Millermon. Both offices are up for election every four years, including this November.
Though not affected by the resolution at hand, Barron County Register of Deeds Margo Katterhagen and Treasurer Yvonne Ritchie spoke during public comment against the $10,000 reduction if incumbents are not re-elected.
Katterhagen said it would likely violate state statute to base pay of elected officials on length of service. Ritchie said the duties of the positions are the same regardless of how long someone has been there.
Committee member Karolyn Bartlett agreed.
“I’m totally opposed to the reduction in salary. A job is a job is a job,” she said. “The new person has to do exactly what the old person did.”
The passed resolution still requires approval of the full county board.
In other business, the committee approved a resolution requesting the Department of Natural Resources maintain two warden positions in Barron County. Currently, there is only one.
The DNR is in a hiring period through March 6 for its 2023 class of conservation wardens.
