The alleged forcible sex assault of a woman and a brief foot chase in a wooded area west of the village of Cameron on Thanksgiving evening has resulted in multiple felony charges against an 42-year-old Dodge County, Wis., man, according to a complaint filed Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, identified as Clinton James Jones, of Beaver Dam, Wis., is in jail on $2,500 cash bond and is scheduled for a court appearance today, Nov. 30, where he will face charges of second-degree sex assault and felony bail jumping in connection with an unrelated Dodge County case.
According to the complaint, the alleged assault took place at a rental property at 1368 19 1/2 St., in an unincorporated residential neighborhood just west of the Cameron village limits, and south of County Hwy. W.
Dispatchers received a hang-up call at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, and were unable to connect with the caller.
Global positioning data indicated the call had come from the 1300 block of 19 1/2 Street. Three Barron County Sheriff’s deputies responded.
While they were on the way, a woman called 911 to report her boyfriend had sexually assaulted her. Dispatchers could hear both a woman and man yelling and screaming, the woman saying “put the knife down,” and the man apparently saying “push it in.”
One of the deputies checked two homes on the block but couldn’t hear anything. Then, dispatchers advised there was an Air B&B home located nearby. Officers went there to find a vehicle in the driveway, the lights on and the front door slightly ajar.
Just then, a fourth deputy arrived to see a man running out the back door of the home and into the woods. Three deputies chased the suspect on foot while the fourth entered the home to find a woman in the upstairs bathroom. There was evidence of blood, and the woman was “trembling and crying,” the complaint said.
The woman, identified as H.A.L., also of Beaver Dam, told the deputy that the defendant had assaulted her. An ambulance crew transported the woman to Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Meanwhile, the three deputies who had been in foot pursuit found and arrested the suspect, later identified as the defendant.
In a later interview at the hospital, the victim said she and the defendant had been in a relationship since January of this year, and that they had traveled to the Cameron address the previous day.
She alleged that the defendant became violent after apparently consuming alcohol following a trip to the store, and forced himself on her despite her saying “no,” the complaint said.
She said she later called 911 from the bathroom. She also alleged that the defendant “held a knife to his chest and told her to stab him” as he knew he was going back to prison. She said the defendant later dressed and fled.
According to Dodge County Circuit Court records, at the time of the Cameron incident, the defendant was awaiting sentencing on a felony stalking charge filed in May 2022.
