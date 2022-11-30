Clinton J. Jones

The alleged forcible sex assault of a woman and a brief foot chase in a wooded area west of the village of Cameron on Thanksgiving evening has resulted in multiple felony charges against an 42-year-old Dodge County, Wis., man, according to a complaint filed Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.

The defendant, identified as Clinton James Jones, of Beaver Dam, Wis., is in jail on $2,500 cash bond and is scheduled for a court appearance today, Nov. 30, where he will face charges of second-degree sex assault and felony bail jumping in connection with an unrelated Dodge County case.