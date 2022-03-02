Several Barron-area cross country skiers met the challenge of the American Birkebeiner ski races last weekend, coming home with finisher pins and stories to tell.
In its 48th year, the Birkebeiner is the premier cross country skiing event in North America. Thousands make the pilgrimage to Hayward every year to ski and spectate.
Ryan Ebner, 45, of Cameron, enjoyed a return to the Birkie after not skiing at all last winter due to having a hip replacement.
Ebner not only triumphed in finishing, but became part of a special moment on the trail while climbing to its high point 11 kilometers into the 50-kilometer (31-mile) race. Ebner was in a congested line of skate skiers, going three-people-wide on the trail.
“I was on the outside and I could see this guy in a bib off the side of the trail at the top. I was coming up on him and I saw him pull a ziplock bag out of a pack. As I saw it I knew they were someone’s ashes!
“So at this point, I am right in front of him with nowhere to go when he dumps them. I ski through them and I yell, ‘Who did I just ski over?’”
The guy’s reply was “Charlie.”
Ebner yelled back, “God bless Charlie!”
After his race, which he finished in a very respectable 3 hours, 11 minutes, Ebner found out it was Kurt “Charlie” Steil, friend of another Barron area skier, Greg Mikunda.
“That’s why his skis ran like they did, he picked up some of Charlie’s spirit,” said Mikunda.
Mikunda, a longtime Birkie skier, used to train with Steil, who lived in Eau Claire and whose mother lived for a time in the Barron area.
“Charlie was a great skier and a wonderful guy,” said Mikunda, adding that Steil once won the top citizen (non-professional) finisher in the race.
Steil, who completed 25 Birkebeiners in all, passed away at age 66 on Dec. 2, 2021, after an 11-year battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease.
Mikunda, too, carried Charlie’s spirit with him—figuratively speaking—when he completed his 37th Birkie on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the Open Track Race.
The Open Track was a new addition this year for skiers who wanted a more relaxing experience than the crowded Friday and Saturday races.
“It was a very, very pleasant nice long ski,” said Mikunda.
At 63 years old, Mikunda said his days of being in the elite waves of skiers are passed. He hopes that the more relaxed Open Track Race remains an option for years to come.
“There’s a lot of people my age who lean toward this,” he said. “I hope the 800 or so people who did it will petition the Birkebeiner to keep it going.”
Of course, “relaxed” doesn’t always mean “easy.”
Temperatures were near zero when the race started, and cold snow means slow snow, making those 50 (skate technique) or 55 (classic technique) kilometers a little tougher.
“It’s still a Birkebeiner,” said Mikunda.
Friday’s events included the 29-kilometer Kortelopet and 15-kilometer Prince Haakon races.
Lining up for her first ski race, the Prince Haakon, was Jennie Nesseth, 63, of Barron.
“For years I was encouraged by my son Dan, who races the full Birkie, to sign up for The Prince Haakon,” said Nesseth. “But after a previous concussion that affected my balance I didn’t think I could do the downhills.”
But Nesseth found confidence this winter, signing up to train with other first-time racers and get coaching through a program put on by the Birkebeiner and New Moon ski shop in Hayward.
“Age spread was 16-70ish, from beginner to some experience, but all of us were ready to push our skill and comfort level. By race day every single one of us were ready to ski the Prince Haakon,” said Nesseth.
“It was such a thrill to charge the downhills, fight the uphills, three of us passing the finish line together. Like so many endeavors, success often lies in the support of others. It’s been so much fun to join the community of Birkie week racers, push my skill and gain new friends,” she said.
The Birkebeiner is frequently a family affair.
Turtle Lake father-daughter duo Joe Leschisin and Sydney Leschisin skied the event, with Joe completing his 14th Birkie and Sydney her first Kortelopet.
“While this year’s conditions were pretty nice, the wind and new snow made it a bit more challenging at times. Nonetheless, I can never complain about having the opportunity to participate in such a great event. Words simply cannot describe the experience!” said Joe.
He continued, “Sydney exceeded her personal goal in her race and I think she is now hooked into many more years of participation. She is already talking about next year and has a much better understanding of what a sense of accomplishment it is simply to participate and complete an event like this.”
The top local finisher in any race was Fran Peterson, 17, of Barron, who placed 29th among women in the Kortelopet. Her parents Bob Peterson and Jewel Market also skied.
That was actually an “easy” day for Fran, this year’s Wisconsin Nordic Ski League champion.
“Fran skied the Kortie easily with her Chippewa Valley Nordic teammates, taking a well-deserved weekend off from racing. This will also leave her fresh for the Junior National races next week in Minneapolis,” said her father, Bob Peterson.
He said his own race was relatively uneventful, though it was the first time he competed in the skate technique in 12 years, due to a chronic knee injury.
“It felt great to skate again,” said Peterson.
Skating her 20th Birkebeiner and thus earning a coveted purple Birchlegger bib was Market.
“She had an impressive finish despite reduced training,” said Peterson.
The weekend also includes fun for the kids too.
Steven Schultz, 62, of Cameron, said “My highlight for the Birkebeiner Week was the Barnebirkie, with the help of my daughter Vanessa and her competing sons, Easton and Waylon, costumed by their mother in birch leggings attire.”
Schultz also completed his 25th Birkie, despite being bedridden for 10 days in February with a respiratory infection.
“Some years my ‘race’ is long, and other years it is really long,” said Schultz “This year—actually the last few—was the latter.”
But Schultz finished, and on his birthday no less.
“During my struggles, fatigue, length of time in the elements… mind games ensued per usual, and I found myself singing revised lyrics to a song by Lesley Gore… “It’s my party, and I’ll ski if I want to,” he said.
Schultz added, “During each and every one of my 25 Birkies I’ve come to the same conclusion — that the present one would be my last year, and within minutes of each finish, I’d start planning what I want to improve in my life to better race next year. Signs of determination that I observe in other skiers on the 31-mile course with repetitive high-hill ascents is something I seemingly feed off of to strive to cross the finish line.”
This year marked the return of the downtown Hayward finish. Last year, out of precaution against COVID-19, the race was held, but in a loop back to the start near Cable.
Andy Komp, of Chetek, skied his first Birkie last year. He said that was a great experience, but it also left him looking forward to trying the race in its traditional format.
“The crowd coming off the lake and over the bridge (above Hwy. 63) to downtown Main Street was fantastic. The payoff after the grind! Also, all the volunteers and spectators are just awesome,” he said.
Komp said his goal is to ski at least 20 Birkebeiners and get the purple Birchlegger bib.
For Tyler Gruetzmacher, of Barron, that Birchlegger bib is just two years away. He finished #18 on Saturday.
But it wasn’t a routine Birkie. Gruetzmacher said he made the start of his wave with just a minute to spare. The race went smoothly until about halfway through when he broke a ski pole. He went eight kilometers before getting a replacement pole at the next aid station. But it was different length and not what he was accustomed to. Gruetzmacher didn’t stop again, feeling as though his legs would cramp up if he did.
It wasn’t his best race, but pretty good considering the circumstances.
“But if your big problem in life is your carbon fiber ski pole breaking, things are going pretty dang good!” said Gruetzmacher.
For the Birkebeiner skier, it’s not the race time that matters most, it’s the journey.
“The whole atmosphere of the Birkie is just so special,” said Gruetzmacher. “To have something like that in a town of 2,000 people, it’s incredible. It could never be recreated anywhere else.”
Skiers are already counting down the days until the next American Birkebeiner.
“On to next year,” said Gruetzmacher. “It’s motivation enough to stay in shape for the next 12 months.”
