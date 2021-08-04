Two people were injured, one seriously, when two jet skis collided on Ojaski (Mud) Lake on Friday evening, July 30.
The crash was reported to the Barron County Dispatch Center at 6:23 p.m. on July 30. Sheriff’s deputies, the county recreation deputy, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Ambulance Service and Life Link III Helicopter were paged.
According to the sheriff’s department’s initial investigation, two jet skis, with two people on each, collided with each other. The occupants on one jet ski had no injuries. The driver of the other jet ski had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital via private vehicle.
The passenger on the second jet ski, a 45-year-old woman from Bloomer, had serious injuries to her leg. Dispatch logs said bone had punctured the skin. Both jet skis were able to make it to shore, and a water rescue was not needed.
The helicopter landed nearby along Hwy. M and transported the woman to an Eau Claire hospital.
The crash is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.