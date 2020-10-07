Increasing state aid and a boost in overall property values (including new construction) will combine to lower property taxes in the Cameron School District by an estimated 5.24 percent next year, according to information shared at the district’s annual meeting Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
The annual meeting corresponded with the Cameron School Board’s regular monthly meeting for September.
Joe Leschisin, school district administrator, said that the combination of state aid and higher property values enabled the district to fix the new mill rate at 9.33 (or $9.33 per $1,000 of equalized assessed valuation).
“The last time we were under (a 10.0 mill rate) was in 2009,” he said.
In comparison, the last three annual mill rates were 10.56, 11.19 and 11.83 for the years 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively.
After a closed executive session during the regular meeting, the School Board also agreed to pay increases for Cameron school staff.
The new rates include:
• A raise of 45 cents per hour for all support staff.
• An increase of $1,500 per teacher.
• A 2.5 percent increase for administrative staff and department heads.
Leschisin said the new pay rates are effective for the current (2020-21) school year.
“We are still working our way through retroactive pay,” he said. “This (new pay scale) was where we were going last spring before COVID-19 hit.”
Salary issues were set aside after the district shut the schools and worked on plans to reopen with coronavirus safety measures in place.
But, six months later, the decision was made, Leschisin added.
“We did not put the pay issue on the agenda as an action item, but when the board members got all the information about the state budget, they said they wanted to make the decision,” he said.
COVID-19 will affect state revenue, but the real impact won’t be known until the Wisconsin Legislature convenes in 2021 to begin work on a new, two-year (2021-2023) state budget, Leschisin said.
“As far as we know, the state budget has not changed and (things are) status quo for this year, but the shoe will drop next year,” he said. “We live life two years at a time.”
In other action Sept. 30, the Cameron School Board:
• Heard reports about the start of the new school year, and the effects COVID-19 has had on school programs. It was noted that a custodian was using a backpack sprayer to disinfect “touch surfaces” in the school buildings. High School Principal John Meznarich said students “have been good about wearing masks. Some may need more reminders than others, but we haven’t seen a student who says, ‘I’m not wearing a mask and you can’t make me.’”
• Paid monthly bills totaling $1,315,151.97.
• Accepted the resignation of Teresa Hill-Lindloff, bus driver
• Hired Douglas Ripplinger, bus driver, Sheri Ricci and Darlene Plenty, school aides, John Holub, night custodian, and Katie Crotteau, C-squad volleyball coach.
