Poultry producers are hopeful that this spring’s bout of avian influenza isn’t as severe as the last in 2015.
Since an outbreak was discovered April 9 at a Cameron area turkey farm, no new cases have been reported in Barron County.
But outbreaks have occurred elsewhere in the state. On April 14, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reported that two backyard poultry flocks in southern Wisconsin were impacted, as well as a commercial flock near Centuria in Polk County.
“This is an active situation in Wisconsin and other states across the country,” said Beth Breeding, vice president of communications and marketing at the National Turkey Federation. “And while we are optimistic that losses will not reach levels experienced in 2015 and warmer weather will bring an end to additional cases, it is too early at this point to determine the outbreak’s overall impact on the turkey industry.”
Having learned lessons from 2015, poultry producers are taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus.
“Growers continue to focus on biosecurity and closely monitoring the health of flocks,” said Breeding. “There are already strict biosecurity protocols in place on turkey farms, and we are doubling down on these efforts. For a turkey grower, the health and wellbeing of their flock is absolute priority.”
The DATCP has suspended poultry shows and exhibits through May 31. Poultry owners are asked to continue using strong biosecurity practices and, when possible, move birds indoors.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:
• Sudden death without clinical signs
• Lack of energy or appetite
• Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
• Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
• Difficulty breathing
• Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
• Stumbling or falling down
• Diarrhea
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is also asking the public to be on the lookout for impacts to wild birds like waterfowl, water birds, raptors — especially bald eagles — and other avian scavengers, such as crows, ravens and gulls showing signs of tremors, circling movement or holding their heads in an unusual position.
Anyone who sees a sick or dead bird should not touch them with bare hands. Use gloves or a plastic bag if touching is necessary. Wash your hands with soap and water and throw away any gloves that come into contact with the birds. The virus can spread to humans, though it is rare.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern. Avian influenza also does not pose a food safety risk; properly handling and cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills the virus.
