The storm that struck the city of Barron Friday, July 19, 2019, was especially hard on the more-than-100-year old trees that line the fairways and surround the greens at the city’s Rolling Oaks Golf Course.
The course closed after the storm hit about three hours before sunset last Friday, but is scheduled to be open for business today, July 24.
“About 80 of our trees went down,” Mike Davis, course manager, said Tuesday, July 22. “We got hit pretty hard.”
“A lot of the trees were important to the course,” he added. “They helped to outline the holes, or to mark the boundaries for in-play and out of play.”
Luckily, there was no noticeable property damage to the course and – even more surprising – not a lot of damage to the landscaping, Davis added.
“We don’t need to repair any of the greens,” he said. “We’ll need to work on a few fairways, but, to be honest, there’s nothing terrible (about the landscape damage).”
Although the course won’t be the same with some of the landmark trees that are now gone, Davis said he didn’t think a course redesign was needed.
“But we’ll definitely be planting more trees,” he said.
