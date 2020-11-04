Ryan Urban has joined the Barron News-Shield as its next editor.
Urban had been employed at the Rice Lake Chronotype for the past 6 years and was previously editor of The Chetek Alert from 2012-2014.
“I am excited to be working for a locally owned news organization once again,” he said. “My colleagues at News-Shield and Bell Press have a wealth of experience and dedication to local news.”
Urban is succeeding Bob Zientara, who will continue to work part-time as the News-Shield’s contributing editor.
“Bob is a consummate pro, and I look forward to collaborating with him in providing comprehensive news coverage to all of Barron County,” said Urban.
Urban is originally from Milladore, Wisconsin. He graduated from Auburndale High School, and earned a degree in English and writing from UW-Stevens Point in 2010. He and his wife, Anna, live in the Town of Stanfold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.