News of a registered sex offender living in a tent in the town of Bear Lake early this month is an example of the difficulties faced by local authorities when they try to find homes for offenders who have served their sentences and are due for release, according to an official with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, the offender, whom state authorities identified as Vincent J. Kesller, was living in a motel room in Polk County, according to a search of Barron County Circuit Court records and the state’s sex offender database.
His status was not the topic of a meeting of the county “Supervised Release Committee” which took place Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the Barron County Government Center, according to John Beard, director of communications, office of public affairs for the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Beard said in an email that the meeting at Barron did not involve Kesller.
“The … committee has been meeting regularly on Tuesdays since October of last year due to the fact there have been two clients approved to be released … into community supervision,” he said in the email.
Beard also responded to questions from the News-Shield in another email sent Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
“DOC strives to keep people in the counties of conviction when they return to the community,” Beard said. “However, if there is no appropriate housing available under ordinance, we would look at other options in Wisconsin outside that county.
“It is important to note that, in these cases, just because someone does not have a home, they are still monitored by GPS tracking,” Beard added.
At a meeting in Barron on June 10, 2021, members of the Barron County Criminal Justice Collaborating Council discussed the problems associated with trying to find living quarters for sex offenders upon release.
Council members learned about an offender, scheduled for release during summer 2021, who had to remain under supervision, could never leave home without a chaperone for a year, had to be monitored with GPS, and was not allowed to look for a job. Moreover, the offender couldn’t live within 1,500 feet of anyplace where children were present.
Those guidelines ruled out most locations in the county, the committee was told. From September 2020 through May 2021, county probation authorities checked on more than a dozen possible homes for the individual without success.
Committee members were told that landlords and/or home sellers are understandably reluctant to rent or sell to the county in order to house sex offenders, even with state funding.
The state makes up to $200,000 available to buy a home, but the circumstances make the buying process difficult, committee members learned.
If Barron County chooses to build its own residence for released sex offenders, it must be financed by local taxes, the committee learned.
Beard said that Barron County’s situation “is an unintended consequence of local ordinances in Wisconsin.”
Not only that, but “664 people (throughout Wisconsin) who are required to register (as sex offenders) report their address as homeless,” he added. “That number fluctuates and tends to be higher in the warmer months.”
According to Department of Corrections statistics as of Sept. 21, Wisconsin had:
• 25,978 sex offender registrants.
• 5,695 who are incarcerated.
• 6,227 who are now on active supervision.
• 14,056 who are off of supervision.
