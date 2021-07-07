Two rounds of Paycheck Protection loans helped businesses stay afloat in Barron County and throughout the rest of the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local, state and federal sources.
However, the second round of PPP loans focused on businesses that weren’t nearly the size of first-round borrowers and who – at least in the opinion of some legislators – had fallen through the cracks.
From the start of this year and through the sign-up deadline of May 31, 2021, a host of individual entrepreneurs, farmers and self-employed workers were able to get PPP loans, according to Andrea N. Roebker, regional communications director for the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Roebker is responsible for the states of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio.
Two SBA sources responded to a request for details about the latest round of loans, including Roebker and Luke Kempen, director of the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Roebker said the changes in PPP loan guidelines took effect Feb. 24, 2021. Over the next two weeks, “lenders could only submit PPP applications for small businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees,” she said.
In rural areas of the U.S., such as Barron County, that change, alone, accounted for a 12 percent increase in the number of small borrowers who went to local lenders in search of PPP loans, Roebker added.
The SBA was also ordered to revise the PPP funding formula “for sole proprietors, independent contractors, and eligible self-employed individuals,” she added.
That helped entrepreneurs who file Schedule C federal income tax forms. The Internal Revenue Service says Schedule C is used by people who are self-employed and need to report income (or loss of same) from the prior year.
“These borrowers (were allowed to use) the gross income line 7 on Schedule C of their IRS Form 1040, rather than the net profit line 31, to calculate their maximum PPP loan amount,” Roebker said.
In an area like Barron County (and, more specifically, the News-Shield circulation area), the rule changes were especially helpful, according to Kempen.
“For second-draw PPP loans, restaurants and certain other hard-hit business categories are eligible for an amount that is up to three and one-half times their monthly payroll, compared with two and one-half times for all other businesses,” he said.
“Farmers who file (IRS 1040 form) Schedule F can use ‘gross income’ instead of ‘net income’ to calculate the PPP loan amount for both a first or second PPP loan,” Kempen added.
