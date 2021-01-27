After a rolling domestic incident that led to a lengthy, yet slow, police chase through Chetek that damaged two police squad cars, a 26-year-old Chetek man faces three criminal charges and a drunk driving citation in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, Kiel S. Gowin, was arrested early Sunday, Jan. 24, and charged with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanors criminal damage to property and domestic disorderly conduct and forfeiture operating while intoxicated (first). Gowin was also ticketed for driving without insurance, non-registration of an auto and failing to stop at a stop sign.
He appeared in court on Monday, Jan. 25, and was released on a $100 cash bond with conditions to have no contact with one person, to avoid alcohol and anywhere it is sold and to not drive without a valid driver’s license.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police Sunday morning at 2:52 a.m. reporting she was being “stalked” by her ex-boyfriend. She said she was trying to drive to the Chetek Police Department but the ex was blocking her vehicle with his vehicle.
A Chetek officer responded to the area and located the woman’s vehicle and the ex’s vehicle, a Ford Ranger, on Tainter Street near Second Street.
The officer turned on his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the Ford Ranger. It allegedly sped off and ran two stop signs. The officer said the pickup was driving erratically at 15–20 mph on the snow-covered streets.
The chase went north on Second Street, circled the block at Douglas Street, turned north at Fourth Street, went west on Knapp Street, north on Railroad Avenue and turned west on Stout Street before the officer stopped the chase for safety.
Awhile later, the officer was informed that the Ford Ranger was at a residence and was doing donuts in the street. After locating the pickup again, the officer followed it but did not chase it with sirens or emergency lights on.
The vehicle passed the Kwik Trip gas station where a deputy was speaking with the woman and the officer requested the deputy assist in stopping the pickup. The Ford briefly got stuck in a snowbank before driving off again.
Near the intersection of First and Water streets, the Ford allegedly stuck the deputy’s squad car and drove on. Near Mound Street and First Street, the deputy performed a PIT maneuver and blocked in the pickup.
The pickup allegedly hit the driver’s side of the Chetek police squad vehicle, blocking the door from opening. The officer drew his weapon and pointed it at the driver.
The deputy removed the driver, from the vehicle and the Chetek officer was able to climb out the window to assist with the arrest.
The driver, identified as Gowin, appeared to be intoxicated and was allegedly apologetic for what he did.
A preliminary breath test showed a BAC of 0.16, double the state’s legal limit.
Gowin told police that he was following the woman because he was upset about some relationship issues. When officers tried to stop him from following her, he said he was “done” at that point and did not care anymore.
The man also allegedly admitted to punching the woman’s car window during an argument which happened prior to the chase.
The woman told investigators that Gowin had been at her place of employment, a Chetek bar, that night. When she left work, she said he had blocked her vehicle in with his pickup. He eventually let her leave, but followed her to Kwik Trip where he started yelling and swearing at her, she said. She said he punched her car window, but did not cause damage.
The woman, fearing for her safety, left, but Gowin was following her. She called 911 and attempted to get to the Chetek Police Department, but Gowin kept cutting her off and nearly crashed into her vehicle several times.
If convicted on all four charges, Gowin faces a maximum penalty of 4.5 years in prison, $21,300 in fines and a revoked driver’s license for nine months.
Gowin is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday, Jan. 29, for a preliminary hearing.
Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis did not have a damage cost estimate as of Monday. The damaged Chetek squad was the new 2020 Dodge Ram pickup. Minor damage was sustained to the front and rear driver’s side doors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.