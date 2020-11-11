A chance acquisition from an estate sale has produced a detailed look at what it was like for a young Barron County man to enlist and fight for his country more than a century ago, during World War I.
Archie Coats, a young Rice Lake man who was killed in action just a month before the war ended in November 1918, wrote frequently to his parents after he enlisted in the service. His family carefully preserved those letters, which, eventually became the property of Bill Coats, Archie’s brother.
According to Barron residents Sandi and Don Peterson, Bill Coats attended Rice Lake United Methodist Church. Bill and Belva Coats had no children, and Bill donated his estate to the church, which held an auction to sell his personal effects after his death in 1982.
It was at that auction that the letters from Archie Coats were purchased by Evelyn Mommsen, Sandi Peterson’s mother.
“Evelyn was no relation to Bill Coats, but they attended church together and they knew one another,” Don Peterson said Nov. 2. “She probably sat on those letters for years, never knowing what she had.”
Evelyn Mommsen passed away about 18 months ago at age 98, Don added.
“A few years ago, my mother offered these letters to me, and I set them aside with little or no interest,” Sandi said. “Thankfully, I didn’t throw them away. It wasn’t until recently, as my siblings and I were going through our mother’s pictures and papers, that I took a look at the letters from Archie.”
The discovery inspired Sandi to re-type Archie’s letters. His handwriting is precise and legible, although they included spelling and grammar errors, which Sandi faithfully reproduced in her transcriptions.
Archie, then 22, and his brother, Harold, 20, both enlisted in the U.S. Army in the summer of 1917, just weeks after America declared war on Germany.
The first letters were sent from a camp in Superior, Wis., where Archie, then 22, and his brother, Harold, 20, entered the service. Later, the pair went to Camp Mac Arthur, in Waco, Tex., a major World War I training center.
The camp was named after Arthur Mac Arthur, a Wisconsin native, Civil War hero from the Battle of Chattanooga, and the father of legendary World War II Gen. Douglas Mac Arthur.
By January 2018, Archie wrote that he and his brother “were getting along pretty good,” in Texas, and both were about to be transferred to American Expeditionary Force installations in New York City and New Jersey.
“I am getting 33 dollars a month and putting in fifteen a month in Liberty Bonds, $6.50 for insurance,” Archie wrote in a letter dated Feb. 1, 1918. “Which leave me $11.50 a month is great plenty.”
By mid-March, Archie had arrived in France. “There was a couple of days that I was pretty sea sick but that only lasted a short while,” he wrote.
From this time forward, Sandi noted, “all letters are censored and Archie appears to be very careful not to give anything away.”
By the end of March 1918, Archie noted that he’d received mail from home on three occasions. “We are camped in a little toun,” he wrote. “We have our mess hall as same as all other camps, and the YMCA hear making everything as nice as they can. And we have church every Sunday morning.”
In early April, Archie noted he’d been able to locate two friends, Harry Jones and Ora Biggs, in a nearby town, but he still didn’t know where “Uncle Charles” was.
In June, Archie mentions seeing “buildings, roads and fields (that were) blown up by big shells.”
In July, he wrote about the French crops that were ripening. “I ate more cherries threw the month of June that I ever ate before,” he wrote.
Less than three months later, Archie Coats was killed in action on Oct. 10, 1918, during the Battle of the Argonne Forest, just one month before the Nov. 11 armistice that ended the “War to End All Wars.”
But the family did not learn the truth for months afterward.
Sandi Peterson’s collection includes letters from Archie’s mother, Geniva Coats, that were written weeks after her son’s death.
“It seems so strange we do not hear from you,” she wrote on Dec. 13, 1918, from her home in Rice Lake. By this time, “Uncle Charles” had also lost his life. Geniva noted that she’d received a newspaper clipping from an aunt she’d rarely heard from.
“She wanted me to come and see her this winter ... she shure is hart broken,” Archie’s mother wrote.
The collection includes a letter dated Jan. 10, 1919, from Hudson, Wis., native James A. Frear, who represented Wisconsin’s Tenth Congressional District in the U.S. House. At the time, Rice Lake was part of the district.
“While no word can soften grief, I wish to express to you the deep gratitude which the world of today and future generations owe to those who give their lives for others,” Frear (who had opposed the declaration of war in 1917) wrote.
“My only son has been in France for many months, but life is the most valued possession we have to give, and that could be offered in no higher or more honored service than for one’s country,” Frear wrote
A friend of the family, with the last name of Briggs (possibly Ora Biggs), wrote Geniva from Marianhauser, Germany, in January 1919.
“Archie was a dear boy to be proud of, well liked by all, and a soldier every inch of him,” Briggs wrote. “He gave his life for his country and cause. It was God’s will.”
Briggs wrote that he had also seen Harold Coats, who “was looking a picture of health.”
