Barron County Fair Board (and Hillsdale dairy farmer) Kevin Roske owns property west of Wisconsin Hwy. 25, half a dozen miles south of Barron, in the town of Maple Grove.
On Saturday, July 20, at the county fairgrounds in Rice Lake, Roske was bemoaning the fact that the evening’s truck and tractor pull had to be cancelled – even though the big wind and rain storm had gone through more than 24 hours before.
“We have to cancel it,” he said. “The two guys who were going to organize the pull are too busy cleaning up (storm damage on) their own properties.”
It was the same story for Roske, who said that fallen tree branches and limbs were covering his farmyard.
“Several of my neighbors lost buildings too,” he said.
In fact, there were many sheds, barns and outbuildings damaged by the storm in the area south of Barron.
At the height of the storm, weather forecasters reported a possible tornado -- or, at least, a “hook echo” on radar -- about halfway between Barron and Hillsdale.
On the News-Shield Facebook page, a reader reported “Lots of barns gone, south of U.S. Hwy. 8 (and east of Wisconsin Hwy.) 25.” and along County Hwy. D to Hwy. OO near Wickware.
Meanwhile, at Rice Lake, Roske said “most of the livestock at the fair rode out the storm here at the fairgrounds.”
“If I had to choose for the storm to hit my place or the fairgrounds, I’d choose my place,” Roske told a friend.
Pointing to a crowded campground nearby, he said, “If that wind had gone through the big pines (on the north side of the fairgrounds), somebody would have gotten hurt.”
