Because the issue of immigration has been under a political and media spotlight for several years, Barron County Administrator Jeff French collected more details and further explanation into President Donald Trump’s executive order on initial refugee resettlement.
The information was provided in packet to the Barron County Board of Supervisors and the public earlier this month.
The purpose of the executive order was to allow states or counties to allow or deny the initial resettlement of refugees into their jurisdictions. French noted it was an all-in or all-out response. Counties were not allowed to apply conditions, such as limiting the number or choosing certain nationalities or races over others.
Benjamin York, with the Department of Children and Families, provided more information to French:
• The U.S. State Department would take responses from states and counties, but not from smaller municipalities, like townships, villages and cities. The municipalities within the county must go along with what the county’s decision.
• Refugees are granted refugee status by the United Nations or one of two smaller organizations. To be resettled in the U.S., refugees must apply at one of nine overseas refugee support centers.
• Typically, refugees then go through a two-year screening process, where they are vetted by as many as eight entities, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center. Along with a background check, health screenings are conducted.
• If the screenings are passed, the refugee is assigned to a “voluntary agency,” to handle their initial resettlement in the U.S. Resettlement locations may be chosen based on if the person has family or friends there, or if there is already a community of similar ethnic background.
• The voluntary agencies, also called “volags,” assist with finding affordable housing, enrolling children in school, cultural orientation lessons and referrals to employment services. Upon arrival into the U.S., refugees are legally eligible to work in the U.S.
• In Wisconsin, the state refugee coordinator also oversees ongoing social service programs (education, English language, health care, citizenship, etc.) to help refugees integrate into their communities. Some refugees receive cash or medical benefits, but only for the first eight months after they have arrived.
• Wisconsin’s refugee programs are federally funded and do not rely on state or local taxes.
• York noted that Workforce Resource Incorporated is contracted by the state and the volag U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, to provide resettlement programs for refugees in Barron County and the city of Barron. The vast majority of refugees in Barron initially resettled elsewhere in the U.S., then moved to Barron.
• From Jan. 1, 2015, to Dec. 31, 2017, 24 refugees were directly resettled to Barron County from Somalia. Since Jan. 1, 2018, no refugees have been resettled from overseas, directly to Barron County.
