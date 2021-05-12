A 27-year-old Barron man could face up to a dozen years in prison after allegedly stealing a car left running outside a Barron coffee shop Friday, May 7, and fleeing into Dunn County, where he was taken into custody later that day, according to Dunn County Circuit Court records and Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch logs.
The suspect, identified as Zakariye Dahir Ali, is also a defendant in two other active cases in Barron and Polk counties, Circuit Court records.
Barron County dispatch logs said a woman called 911 shortly after 10 a.m. Friday to report she left her vehicle running while she went into the Blueberry Line Coffee House, and when she came back out, the 2015 Jeep Patriot was gone.
The owner said the vehicle had a full tank of gas and $300 cash in it. Dispatchers were provided with a description of the vehicle and its license plate number. Soon afterward, dispatchers heard from a witness who said they had seen the suspect vehicle going south on Wisconsin Hwy. 25, at a high rate of speed.
Dunn County authorities were notified, and a Barron County deputy checked Hwy. 25 as far south as the village of Ridgeland, but couldn’t find the missing vehicle, dispatch logs said.
Shortly after 11 a.m., the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office notified Barron County that they had the defendant in custody.
The complaint charges the defendant with two felonies, including operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and felony bail jumping.
The complaint also charges the defendant with three misdemeanors, including theft of movable property, resisting an officer and/or failing to stop, and driving while revoked, as well as seven traffic-related offenses, among them speeding, passing into oncoming traffic, driving left of the centerline, reckless driving, and passing on a hill or curve.
Dunn County Circuit Court records said the defendant is free on $1,000 signature bond pending a court hearing on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Court records said Ali is also involved in two other active cases, including a Barron County charge of operating while intoxicated, second offense, and a felony vehicle theft charge filed in Polk County after a March 15, 2021, chase that began in Barron County and ended west of Cumberland along Wisconsin Hwy. 48.
