A nationwide outbreak of avian influenza is starting to impact birds in Wisconsin.
This week state officials announced the second confirmed case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza which was discovered in a backyard flock in Rock County.
Last week in neighboring Jefferson County the disease was reported in a commercial egg laying flock. About 2.7 million birds had to be culled.
Wisconsin State Veterinarian Darlene Konkle said the Jefferson County incident was the state's first confirmed case of avian influenza since 2015.
The outbreak of the disease seven years ago struck nine commercial farms—including five Barron County turkey operations—and one backyard flock in Wisconsin, leading to the mass euthanasia of nearly 2 million birds between April and May 2015.
Last week, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that HPAI had been found in wild birds in five counties: a Cooper's hawk and a bald eagle in Dane County, a lesser scaup from Columbia County, a red-tailed hawk from Grant County, a Canada goose from Milwaukee County and a trumpeter swan from Polk County.
Jennie-O Turkey Store announced March 26 that avian influenza has been confirmed in its supply chain, involving one farm operation in Minnesota. In Minnesota, 15 chicken and turkey flocks have been affected as of Tuesday, April 5.
The company stated, “Jennie-O Turkey Store has been preparing for this situation and took extensive precautions to protect the health of the turkeys in its supply chain. Jennie-O Turkey Store will continue to work with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Minnesota Board of Animal Health, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, as well as poultry industry associations on this issue. USDA and the National Turkey Federation are monitoring and responding to the situation and remind consumers that HPAI does not pose a food safety concern.”
Jennie-O’s parent company, Hormel Foods, did not respond to requests for further comment.
The current strain impacting birds in Wisconsin is known as EA H5N1. It was first discovered in North America in 2021, according to the DNR.
The 2015 strain was EA H5N2. The six turkey operations affected in the area included three farms near Barron and three others near Rice Lake, Cameron and New Auburn.
The outbreak led to a statewide ban on the transportation of poultry. Entire barns of birds were euthanized and composted to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The DNR is asking the public to be on the lookout for impacts to waterfowl, water birds, raptors—especially bald eagles—and other avian scavengers, such as crows, ravens and gulls showing signs of tremors, circling movement or holding their heads in an unusual position.
Anyone who sees a sick or dead bird should not touch them with bare hands, using gloves or a plastic bag if touching is necessary. Wash your hands with soap and water and throw away any gloves that come into contact with the birds. The virus can spread to humans, though it is rare.
For anyone who has a flock of outdoor birds, the DNR and the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recommend practicing enhanced biosecurity and moving flocks indoors in order to avoid contact with wild birds and their droppings. To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at 608-224-4872 (business hours) or 800-943-0003 (after hours and weekends).
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern. Avian influenza also does not pose a food safety risk; properly handling and cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.