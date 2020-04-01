Former Barron Chief of Police Byron Miller and Barron Area School District employee Isaak Mohamed will compete for an at-large seat on the Barron City Council next Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Spring Election.
Miller retired in December after a long career as a patrol officer and, later, chief of police for the city. On Sunday, March 29. He said that since leaving his municipal job, he has gone to work as a security officer on the campus of Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Working with the council on budget and personnel issues will provide him with a unique perspective as a member, Miller added.
Miller and his wife, Luzita, are the parents of two sons, Linkin, a student at Barron High School, and Brendon, who lives in Rosemount, Minn., with his wife, the former Rachel Klatt, and their two children, Owen and Olivia.
This is Mohamed’s second run for the council in the last two years. He made an unsuccessful bid for a council seat in 2019.
Mohamed has lived in Barron since 2013 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in November 2018. A former member of the human resources staff for Jennie-O Turkey Store, he now works as an interpreter and aide for the Barron Area School District.
Mohamed and his wife, Rahma, who is a former BASD employee, are the parents of three children, two of whom were born in Barron.
