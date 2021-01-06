Unknown crooks are posting phony job offers from Barron Electric on various websites, but there isn’t anything that the website managers can do about the problem, according to Barron County Dispatch Logs and a spokesman for the electric co-op.
The issue was brought to the attention of law enforcement when a Barron Electric representative called dispatchers on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. She reported that the co-op office “has been receiving phone calls from people who (said) they applied to job postings from Barron Electric.”
At the time, the co-op had no such job openings, but that “several different (websites) have (job openings) posted.”
The co-op representative contacted some of the site managers, only to be told “they can’t do anything about” the phony job postings.
Dallas Sloan, Barron Electric general manager, said it was unfortunate that “scammers are always looking for new ways to steal personal information, (and that) our name was used without our permission.
“We have been working with the job recruiting sites to get any fraudulent postings taken down,” he said Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
“We would advise that anyone that is interested in applying for a job at Barron Electric Cooperative always check our website at barronelectric.com for job postings,” Sloan added. “Currently, we do not have any positions available.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.