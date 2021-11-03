The trial of a Rice Lake man accused in the shooting death of a rural Chetek man reconvened this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Andrew J. Brunette, 26, has been in jail on $1 million cash bond since shortly after the Sept. 20, 2020, shooting death of Garrett Macone, 24, on Sunday, Sept. 20, at his rural Chetek home.
Court records said that it took less than two hours to impanel the 12-member jury on Monday morning, Nov. 1.
Opening statements began just before 11 a.m. with defendant Brunette represented by attorneys Gabriel Andres Pollak, Stephanie Thomas-Schmidt and Ryan Reid. Prosecutors included District Attorney Brian Wright and Assistant District Attorney John M. O’Boyle.
Except for a 45-minute lunch break, the first day of the trial lasted from 10:53 a.m. until 4:45 p.m., as the prosecution began presenting its case.
Testimony came primarily by investigators with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, together with numerous photos, laboratory findings, and other documents.
Forty-three exhibits were accepted.
Day 2 began Tuesday, Nov. 2, with more testimony from Sheriff’s Department witnesses. The court ruled out the testimony of an expert witness which prosecutors attempted to put on the record. Early Tuesday afternoon, the court also overruled an objection by the defense regarding the “completeness” of certain video evidence.
After discussing the availability of certain witnesses for today’s session (Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021), the court dismissed the jury for the day at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and continued conferring with attorneys for both sides later Tuesday afternoon.
According to the criminal complaint, Brunette used a 9mm handgun to shoot Macone in his house while he slept on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. The victim’s mother found his body after she arrived there shortly before 1 p.m. the same day.
Court documents said that at the time of the shooting, Brunette was separated from his wife and that the woman and Macone were in a relationship.
During court hearings in early September 2021, the defendant’s attorneys entered two pleas, the first of which was not guilty by reason of insanity, and the second a conventional not guilty plea.
Three lengthy court hearings took place during October 2021 as prosecutors and defense attorneys made numerous motions regarding the trial, the evidence to be introduced and the witnesses who would be called to testify.
Follow Bell Press websites and read the Nov. 10 editions of the Barron News-Shield and Chetek Alert for further details.
