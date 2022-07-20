Barron County’s $25 million highway department building project is going over budget.
Highway Commissioner Mark Servi told the county board Monday, July 18, that there were a number of unforeseen circumstances driving up the project cost. He said the overruns are currently projected at $783,000. That does not include the $1 million contingency fund put in place at the start of the project.
The overruns will be covered by the Highway Department’s fund balance.
County board chair Louie Okey said the overruns were the result of circumstances beyond their control. He credited Servi and the highway department for maintaining a large enough fund balance to cover the extra costs.
Servi said the overrun was the result of the City of Barron requiring an extra electrical transformer at the site, asbestos remediation, contaminated and unsuitable soils remediation and a delayed start of the project due to old buildings being included on the Registry of Historical Places.
Servi said the historical designations were particularly confusing because there were no issues in 2018 when the county razed old buildings on the west side of Hwy. 25 to make way for a new fueling station.
“We tore four historical buildings down without any ramifications,” said Servi. “We did that exact same grading permit in 2018 with the same exact company (project manager CBS Squared). Then we go and get this permit and there’s suddenly an issue. “That’s getting completely blindsided.”
The 4 ½-month delay caused the county to miss the goal of enclosing the building by last winter, which resulted in additional heating costs to keep work going.
The county now has state approval to demolish the old shop on the east side of the road, but must take measures to preserve items of historical significance, such as the soapstone façade of the 75-year-old building.
Asbestos in the roof of the building presented another unforeseen cost. So did the various things found buried in the soil on the site of the new shop building, including an old rail spur, abandoned silos and a large deciduous burn area.
Servi said that supply chain issues and labor shortages have also slowed the project down significantly.
