Seventy-five miles of high-tension power lines are scheduled to be constructed and/or rebuilt in Barron and two other regional counties as part of a $39 million project announced last week by La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Co-op.
Dairyland is the primary source of electricity for two major power companies that serve customers in the News-Shield circulation area, including Barron Electric Cooperative and Xcel energy.
The project was described in a legal advertisement published in the News-Shield on Wednesday, July 10.
The ad was required by law because Dairyland Power is using a federal USDA Rural Development Loan to finance the work, according to Chuck Thompson, manager of siting and regulatory affairs for Dairyland Power.
On Monday, July 15, Thompson said the high-tension power project described in the advertisement will cover 75 miles, from a point just south of Almena to a location near Elmwood, in Pierce County.
“There is an existing line (along most of the route) that was built in the 1940s and 50s,” he said. “We’re rebuilding part of the line, building some new sections, and retiring 30 miles of line.”
Construction is expected to begin in January 2020. Thompson said some of the retired line extends south and west of the Barron power substation, located just outside the city limits in the town of Maple Grove. The project also involves “the demolition of an old farmstead,” Thompson said.
For Barron Electric and its customers, project should result in a more reliable source of electricity, he added.
“We have 70-year-old lines that will be replaced, and we think that’s going to be a good thing for both Xcel Energy and Barron Electric,” Thompson said.
According to USDA’s Rural Development office in Stevens Point, Wis., the project in Barron and nearby counties is part of a much larger, low-interest loan issued to Dairyland Power in April 2019.
USDA said Dairyland “is receiving a $84,760,000 loan to build 18 miles and upgrade 174 miles of electric transmission line in municipalities in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.” The loan will also finance work “at several (of the cooperative’s) generating plants.”
According to USDA Rural Development, “Dairyland Power provides wholesale electric service and has a diversified mix of generation resources consisting of coal, hydro, natural gas, wind, biomass, animal waste and solar. Its service territory is 59 percent residential, 15 percent small commercial and 26 percent large commercial. Dairyland’s member cooperatives serve over 263,000 consumers.”
For an explanation of the project in Barron and nearby counties, visit http://www.dairylandpower.com/content/power-delivery-projects/.
