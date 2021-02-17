Leaders with the Boys & Girls Club of Barron County announced Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2021, that they intend to cooperate in the investigation and/or prosecution regarding as-yet unspecified allegations of “inappropriate conduct” by a member of the club staff who formerly worked at Riverview Middle School, Barron.
The announcement was made over the signatures of Boys & Girls Club executive director Chad Thompson and board president Andrew Krahenbuhl.
The staff member has been terminated, the letter said.
“Upon learning this information, the Club acted immediately by contacting the local authorities,” Thompson and Krahenbuhl said. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County plans to cooperate fully with authorities as needed,” they added.
Barron Police Chief Joe Vierkandt said Tuesday that his department had completed its investigation and had turned its information over to District Attorney Brian Wright for potential criminal charges.
Vierkandt declined to be specific about the allegations pending the review of the District Attorney’s Office.
Wright was not immediately available for comment as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.