Despite the best efforts of emergency responders and neighborhood residents recruited through social media, a 2-year-old Rice Lake girl died late Sunday night, Dec. 8, 2019, after she was found unresponsive in the Red Cedar River, near her family’s home.
The child, identified as Myah Watters, was reported missing from her home shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Hartel Street, about four blocks west of Main Street in the center of the city.
Police, firefighters, emergency medical responders and neighborhood residents searched for the girl.
A press release from the Rice Lake Police Department said the 911 caller reported that the front door to the home was open, and the child could have been missing up to 30 minutes.
Just before 11 p.m., an officer using a thermal imaging tool located the child in the river. The girl was quickly rushed to a nearby ambulance and transported to a hospital where lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful, according to the release.
The release said the Rice Lake Fire Department, EMS personnel and many citizens also assisted in the search. Law enforcement deployed a K9 unit and drone in the search.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.